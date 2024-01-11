Are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski really heading for a divorce? Exploring their reaction about the ongoing controversy online
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski laugh off divorce rumors sparked by a viral Golden Globes video. Despite speculation, a source denies any issues, and the couple finds the rumors amusing.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are pushing aside rumors of marital trouble after a video from the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet led to speculation about a potential breakup.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's reaction to their divorce rumors
A source close to the couple emphatically denied any issues to Us Weekly, stating, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce.” The insider added, “They (Blunt and Krasinski) think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”
The viral video, which sparked the breakup chatter, showed the couple engaged in conversation on the red carpet. The series of Tik-Tok comments looked like this:
"I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce (Laughing Emoji)."
"Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious…"
"I swear he’s saying divorce but I want him to be saying 'get through this.' (Crying Emoji)"
"'I can’t wait to get indoors' it was really windy and cold."
"He said 'I can’t wait to get through this.'"
"Maybe he said 'I can't wait for hors d'oeuvres.'"
"You can hear her say 'It’s actually kinda chilly right now.' And he responds, 'I can’t wait to get indoors.'"
Later TikTok lip reader @ninacelested, who has came to the rescue. According to Nina's lip reading skills, the theory mentioned earlier was somewhat accurate. Reportedly, Emily Blunt remarked, "It's chilly here, right?" to which John responded, "Can't wait til we're indoors. It's windy."
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship
The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, shares two daughters, Hazel and Violet, ages 9 and 7, respectively. Notably private about their personal life, the couple often keeps their children out of the spotlight.
Renowned as one of Hollywood’s cherished couples, Blunt and Krasinski have consistently spoken highly of each other in various interviews. In a 2013 conversation with InStyle, Blunt expressed how meeting Krasinski "changed [her] life," emphasizing the support she feels from him makes her feel invincible. Krasinski reciprocated the sentiment in 2021, calling Blunt "the best collaborator of [his] entire life" during a Q&A session for A Quiet Place 2.
While the couple attended the Governors Awards separately, the viral video and subsequent rumors haven't seemed to affect their strong and supportive relationship.
