Why Is Rihanna Facing Backlash Over Her Election Post? Illegal Voting Comment Explained

Rihanna has stirred up a social media debate over her comments on voting in the upcoming U.S. election. On Monday, the pop star shared an Instagram post joking about her inability to vote as she is not a U.S. citizen.

The Umbrella singer, born in Barbados, posted a video of herself looking out a car window and captioned it humorously: "POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport #votecauseicant." The joke played on the fact that she is an immigrant and cannot legally vote in the United States.

However, not all of Rihanna’s followers found her joke amusing. Some criticized her for joking about illegal voting, accusing her of promoting a serious crime. Rihanna clapped back fiercely, making it clear she was not tolerating any criticism.

The backlash centered around accusations that the Grammy-winning artist made light of a sensitive issue. One Instagram user defended securing the border and told Rihanna to stick to music, adding that celebrities should avoid political opinions.

Rihanna responded by referencing the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, asking, "Where were you in Jan 6, sis?" This comment pointedly referenced supporters of former President Donald Trump, who tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Another critic warned Rihanna that illegal voting is a crime and suggested she should be arrested for trying. Rihanna shut the comment down, responding sharply, "Shut up Karen." When someone else questioned why she should have the right to vote if she isn’t a legal citizen, Rihanna blasted the comment as "illiterate."

These heated exchanges drew more attention to her post, with some fans celebrating her unfiltered comebacks. One user praised her responses, writing, "These replies? Oh she's so back."

Rihanna has previously used her platform to speak about political issues, even though she cannot participate in U.S. elections. In the 2018 midterms, she encouraged her followers to make their voices heard. "Election Day is the most important day for the rest of your lives," she wrote on Instagram.

"If you're tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and do something about it!!!" When a fan questioned her status as a U.S. citizen at the time, Rihanna clarified, "Nah I'm an immigrant tryna get yo country together."

Her commitment to activism extends beyond the U.S. political scene. In 2021, Rihanna was named a national hero in her home country, Barbados.

At the ceremony, she proudly said, "This is a day that I will never, ever forget. Nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in." Her influence in Barbados and her ongoing advocacy work have made her a symbol of cultural pride and social awareness.

