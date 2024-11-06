Who Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Kids? All About Blue Ivy, Rumi, And Sir

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, one of the most private celebrity couples, have built a family while staying committed to keeping their personal lives under wraps.

After marrying in 2008 following years of dating, the powerhouse duo welcomed three children: Blue Ivy in 2012, followed by twins Rumi and Sir in 2017. While they occasionally give fans glimpses into their family life, the couple has always aimed to protect their children's privacy.

In various interviews, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have opened up about how parenthood has shaped them. Speaking on Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series, Jay-Z shared how much he values time with his children.

"Time is all you have," he said. "That's the only thing we control. It's how you spend your time. Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world."

Beyoncé also talked about her dedication to family life, telling GQ in September 2024, "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace." She added that she prioritizes her children's schedule when planning her tours.

Blue Ivy, 12

Blue Ivy Carter, born on January 7, 2012, in New York City, was introduced to the world in February through a series of photos shared by her famous parents.

Beyoncé revealed her first pregnancy with Blue memorably, cradling her baby bump on the red carpet of the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards and later telling the crowd, "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside me" during her Love on Top performance.

Blue has already begun following in her parents' musical footsteps. At just two days old, she made her first vocal appearance on Jay-Z's song Glory, becoming the youngest person credited on a Billboard-charting track, earning a Guinness World Record.

In 2020, she was featured on Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl, winning multiple awards, including a Grammy, making her the second youngest person ever to take home the prestigious honor.

Apart from music, Blue has taken part in other special family moments. In October 2022, she joined her parents at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles, where she made headlines by bidding over $80,000 for a pair of diamond earrings.

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, hosted the event, and although Blue didn’t win the bid, she made a statement in a blue dress while enthusiastically waving her paddle.

Blue often supports her mom’s work, even joining her on stage. In January 2023, Blue sang alongside Beyoncé in Dubai during the Renaissance World Tour’s opening performance.

The two dazzled fans, with Blue in a red, sparkling outfit and Beyoncé in a canary yellow gown. Blue also attended the 2023 Super Bowl with JAY-Z, dressed in matching black outfits and T-shirts. He proudly snapped photos of her on the field, proving he’s the ultimate “Instagram dad.”

Blue has also made her mark on her mother’s Renaissance World Tour, joining Beyoncé on stage in Paris and performing choreography for My Power and Black Parade. Beyoncé later praised her daughter on Instagram, saying, "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Rumi and Sir, 7

Beyoncé and Jay-Z became parents to twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Their birth came after what Beyoncé described as an extremely difficult pregnancy.

The proud mom announced she was expecting twins in February 2017 with a record-breaking Instagram post that featured a stunning maternity photo. She wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over."

Jay-Z later explained the inspiration behind their unique names. "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter," he said in August 2017. "Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir." One month after the twins' arrival, Beyoncé shared their names and a beautiful photo.

In August 2021, Rumi and Sir made a rare appearance in an ad for Beyoncé’s IVY PARK x Adidas children’s line. Beyoncé said that the idea for the line came from her desire to coordinate outfits with her children during family trips.

"On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits," she said. "It is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."

Tina Knowles has also shared fun stories about the twins' emerging personalities. According to her, Rumi and Sir already have a strong sense of fashion and often voice their opinions on clothing. “They are little fashionistas,” Tina told PEOPLE.

"When Beyoncé's doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite." She recounted a moment when Rumi defended her bold outfit choice at Disneyland, proudly telling her older sister Blue, "This is my style." Tina said she was impressed by Rumi’s confidence, even at such a young age.

Rumi recently made her music debut on Beyoncé's country-inspired album Cowboy Carter, released in March 2024. At the beginning of the song Protector, Rumi can be heard sweetly asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" As of April 2024, she holds the title of the youngest woman to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

