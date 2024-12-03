Why Melania Trump's Modeling Career Struggled, According to Her Ex-Roommate

Before becoming the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump had an ambitious start in the world of fashion. Born in a small Slovenian town, Melania Knauss dreamed of a successful modeling career. Despite her aspirations and eventual appearances in top fashion magazines, her journey was fraught with challenges. A key figure from her past, her former roommate, has shed light on why Melania’s modeling career struggled during her early days in New York.

Melania moved to New York City in the 1990s after signing with a modeling agency at 16. She shared an apartment with photographer Matthew Atanian, who recalled her difficulties breaking into top-tier modeling. According to Atanian, Melania often found herself relegated to second or third-tier gigs. Speaking to Irish Star, Atanian noted, “She was always kind of a stiff person. That’s why she wasn’t a successful model—she couldn’t move.”

Atanian also revealed that Melania’s modeling career was floundering before she met Donald Trump in 1998, which marked a turning point. Her dedication to her craft, however, was undeniable. Atanian described her disciplined lifestyle in a Vanity Fair interview, stating that Melania adhered to a strict diet of fruits and vegetables, wore ankle weights at home, and drank plenty of water to maintain her figure.

Despite these efforts, others in the industry were critical of her work. Former actress Quinn Cummings dismissed Melania's early photos as unremarkable, calling them “amateurish” and unlikely to catch an agency’s attention. However, Melania’s love of fashion ran deep, influenced by her mother, Amalija Knavs, a children's clothing designer.

Advertisement

Melania’s fortunes changed after meeting Donald Trump. By the early 2000s, she had graced covers of magazines like GQ and worked with renowned photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier and Helmut Newton. Her relationship with Trump elevated her profile, leading to a high-profile wedding in 2005 and a subsequent journey into the public spotlight.

While Melania Trump faced early struggles in her modeling career, her perseverance and connections eventually led to greater opportunities. Her story underscores both the challenges of the competitive fashion industry and the pivotal role of personal reinvention in her rise to prominence.

ALSO READ: What Is Hillbilly Elegy? Everything About The JD Vance As Donald Trump Picks Him As Running Mate