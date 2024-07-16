What Is Hillbilly Elegy? Everything About The JD Vance As Donald Trump Picks Him As Running Mate

Former American President Donald Trump declared Ohio Senator J.D. Vance his vice-presidential running mate for the 2024 election. Vance is a well-known figure for his bestselling memoir ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ and boasts of an amazing background with fast-rising political life.

This article takes you through the journey of J.D. Vance and the Netflix adaptation of his book.

Who is J.D. Vance? A brief biography

J.D. Vance, 39, served in Iraq, attended Yale Law School and has worked as a venture capitalist. The popularity that he gained nationally was due to his memoir called Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis, which was published in 2016. The text spent seventy-four weeks on the New York Times bestseller list explaining issues facing America’s white working class.

Vance’s autobiography traces his transition from an impoverished Rust Belt town to graduating from Yale Law School. It also provides an emotive representation of social isolation, poverty, and drugs among white working-class societies. His personal story reveals how addiction plagued members of his immediate family alongside Marine Corps experiences that assisted him financially while he furthered his education.

James David Vance, aka earlier James Donald Bowman, was born in Middletown, Ohio. This man had a tough early life with an addicted mother and a father who left when he was a toddler. In his memoir, Vance graphically described the lives of ‘Mamaw’ and ‘Papaw,’ his grandparents.

He was adopted by his stepfather when he turned six years old, who changed his name from Donald to David Hamel. After her separation from her stepfather, Vance eventually settled on the last name Vance to honor his mother’s parents.

Education and career

Vance went from Middletown to Yale Law School, where he met his wife, Usha Chilukuri-Vance. Usha herself also went to Yale and had a master's degree from Cambridge University in England, where she studied international affairs. She later served as a law clerk for Chief Justice Roberts on the Supreme Court before entering private practice and becoming a litigator. Their kids are named Vivek, Ewan, and Mirabel.

After graduating from school, Vance worked as a venture capitalist before returning home to Ohio in 2017. Despite writing conservative arguments in Hillbilly Elegy, however, it found readers who could relate to their own family struggles as they tried so hard not to give up.

Transition to politics

The name J.D. Vance has frequently been mentioned within political quarters, and when Rob Portman announced that he would not run for re-election in Ohio in 2022, he took this as an opportunity. At first, his campaign did not get off the ground, but then a $10 million contribution came in from Thiel’s former employer, Peter Thiel, which boosted him significantly.

He apologized for his past criticism of Trump, received Trump’s endorsement, and then made it to the Senate. Now one of the biggest names among MAGA supporters, Vance is closely aligned with Trump’s agenda as he has risen from his troubled past to a major political player.

Hillbilly Elegy: From book to screen

In January 2019, Netflix purchased the rights to adapt Hillbilly Elegy into a film for 45 million dollars in cash outlay. Directed by Ron Howard and co-written by Vanessa Taylor, it premiered in 2020. It stars Amy Adams and Glenn Close while Gabriel Basso plays Vance and Owen Asztalos essays a younger version.

The movie is rated R with mixed reviews. It scored about 25% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes but maintains an audience score of approximately 82%. Filming took place in several locations, including Middletown, Ohio (Vance’s hometown), Atlanta, and Clayton, Georgia.

How to watch Hillbilly Elegy

Hillbilly Elegy is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. The platform offers three subscription plans. The standard plan with ads goes at $6.99 per month, while the one without ads costs $15.49 monthly. A premium version with no adverts is sold at $22.99 a month. As of now, Netflix does not have any free trials.

For those interested in Vance’s life and the issues he highlights, watching Hillbilly Elegy can provide a deeper understanding. Through this film, viewers are exposed to the many ways Vance dealt with adversity as a child and some of these experiences that shaped his political ideology.

J.D. Vance becoming Trump’s running mate brings an interesting story to 2024 election politics. His journey from a difficult upbringing to a significant role in politics has always been inspiring and thought-provoking at once.

