‘Why': Sophia Bush Shares Ashlyn Harris's Appalled Reaction Over One Tree Hill Diet Pills Scene

Sophia Bush is following up on a controversial scene from One Tree Hill with her girlfriend and former soccer player Ashlyn Harris’ intense reaction. The WB/CW drama that ran for nine seasons since 2003 has aired several episodes with convoluted plots and scenes that may not resonate with the current times.

The actress, who played Brooke Davis, explained one such scene involving diet pills that understandably threw Harris into a panic. In the latest episode of the Drama Queens podcast hosted by Bush and One Tree Hill co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton, where they reflect on and reassess old episodes of the drama, she opened up about a scene where two characters discuss body sizes.

“By the way, Ash and [my friend] Sammy watched with me yesterday, and Ash goes, ‘Diet pills? Why?!’” Bush, 42, revealed in the August 26 episode of Drama Queens.

In a Season 7 episode, Milicent Huxtable, portrayed by Lisa Goldstein, is body-shamed by Jana Kramer’s Alex Dupre after which the former starts taking diet pills. Bush deciphered the drama in the podcast, recalling Alex’s lines, “I’m the model, and you’re the plus-sized model.” The degrading comment affected Millicent’s self-esteem, further resorting to diet pills to fix her physique.

The Good Sam actor, who recently came out as queer, spelled out her partner’s reaction to the disturbing scene, adding, “[Ashlyn] goes, ‘No!’ Screamed at the top of her lungs.” However, Bush was quick to calm Harris down, hinting that such controversial plots were usual on One Tree Hill. She reflected that it was why most actors had “a complex” on set.

Earlier in 2023, Sophia Bush seized headlines after filing for divorce from her now ex-husband Grant Hughes and speculation about a new romance with former US soccer player Ashlyn Harris. This year, the notable actor opened up about her sexuality in a bombshell interview with Glamour Magazine, where she described her journey from suffocating herself as a model wife to breaking free and feeling like herself all over again.

Contemplating a divorce in the summer of 2023, a year after her fairy-tale wedding, Bush moved back to her “empty home in LA.” She found solace in the women in her life who started opening up to her about their issues at home. One of those women was Ashlyn Harris. The former athlete was also amidst her split from her ex-wife and attended the meetings with Bush, per the outlet.

Bush and Harris bonded on their shared intent to start anew and fell in love by the end of the year. “I didn’t expect to find love in this support system,” the actress confessed. She acknowledged that it took her 41 years to come to the realization but hates that people from the queer community have to officially “come out” of the closet in 2024.

With love and support from her friends and family, Bush has been able to fully embrace her choices, despite the setbacks of living a life in the public eye. Bush feels like she can finally breathe while keeping her happiness as the priority.

