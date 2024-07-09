‘You Are Such a Gift In This World’: Ashlyn Harris Pens A Sweet Tribute For Girlfriend Sophia Bush As She Turns 42

For the One Tree Hill alum's 42nd birthday on July 8, Sophia Bush received the sweetest birthday wish from her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris. "You are such a gift in this world," Ashlyn wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos of the two. "To see you shine and happy fills us all up. I love your heart, Soph… I love everything about you. Happy born day, baby."

This birthday seemed extra special for Bush, as she wrote in the comment section that it marked the year she found love with Ashlyn and also found more of herself. "This year I found the very best love in the very most unexpected place." Bush further called Harris her best present and showcased gratitude for making her birthday special with her presence.

The couple, who denied engagement rumors last year, have been visibly in love since they began dating in 2023, shortly after Sophia filed for divorce from Grant Hughes and Ashlyn began the process of ending her nuptials to Ali Krieger.

They made their debut as a couple at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Bush revealed that it took her a year to navigate the emotionally challenging process of separation. She clarified that although she didn't discuss her split publicly, it was a difficult time for her.

Having realized her mistake after marrying Grant Hughes, the actress found it challenging to express her feelings to loved ones but prioritized her happiness over public opinion. Currently, Bush appears happy and peaceful with Harris, frequently attending events together.

Sophia Bush on the Queer community

Sophia Bush shared in an interview with Glamour in April her deep connection to the queer community, describing it as a place of safety, respect, and love that has resonated with her as an ally throughout her life. After her separation from her ex-husband and soccer star Grant Hughes, Bush has finally embraced her own identity today. She expressed feeling at home within the queer community, accepting that her sexuality exists on a spectrum.

She further noted that she would like to term her sexual orientation as Queer, which gives her immense joy. LGBTQ+ includes a vast arena of terms where there's space for every individual. This self-discovery has brought Sophia Bush a sense of empowerment and peace in embracing who she truly is today.

