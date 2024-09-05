Why Was Sauron Betrayed By Orcs And Adar In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

The die-hard fans of Middle Earth have had their eyes on the further tale of The Lord of the Rings with the official release of the first three episodes of The Rings of Power. With a lot of intriguing stuff that is being brought forth in the new season, the character of Sauron was seen being betrayed by not just Adar but also by the Orcs. What made them take this step against Sauron? Let’s learn.

The answer lies in the beginning moments of the new season. Here we see a flashback scene where Sauron, who is portrayed by Jack Lowden, takes over Morgoth following his demise to become the new Dark Lord. However, this step also pushes his luck to get betrayed by Adar as well as the Orcs.

In his speech, he defines his plans and what separates him from the previous Dark Lord, Morgoth, and exactly why the Orcs choose not to go with him.

Sauron totally depicts how his intentions are different from those of Morgoth. As per Sauron’s speech, he depicts that his main focus would be to find power “not of the flesh, but over flesh.”

This happens to be a reference to the rings of power he will be creating in the future. But with that, he also aims to unite the people of Middle Earth during his reign.

This is unlike Morgoth, whose aim and goals were to have a new creation of his own.

Meanwhile, Morgoth also resented the men, Dwarves, and Elves, along with all of Arda, as he simply saw them as Eru Illuvatar’s puppet, whom he rebelled against, being a Valar.

Another desire that Morgoth held was exactly like the Satan we know from the Christian canon, whose aim was to have a free will and at the same time corrupt everything that God created.

Coming back to Sauron, he joined Morgoth’s rebellion with the aim to not destroy the Middle Earth but in fact to bring perfection to it and also have his control over it.

Even though Sauron was the greatest lieutenant of Morgoth, he still had his own goals to follow and did not totally believe in his predecessor.

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, was premiered on August 2, 2024, with its first three episodes. You can watch the fabled series on Prime Video.

