The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Premiere Recap : Suron Transofrms Into A Dark Human Form: Halbrand

After two long years, we’re back in Middle-earth with the launch of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2. The first season ended with big cliffhangers: Sauron (played by Charlie Vickers) wasn’t dead, and three powerful Rings of Power had been made. Season 2 starts with a bang, kicking off with three new episodes.

The new season starts with a gloomy tone. The Harfoots are now in a desert, while Sauron manipulates Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) into creating an excessive number of powerful rings.

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is determined to stop him, but her quest will not conclude until the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Season 2’s premiere suggests a slow and drawn-out storyline, filled with complex names like Celebrimbor and Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and multiple Sauron aliases, which may be overwhelming.

An Orc carries Sauron’s crown, and we see an earlier version of Sauron, played by Jack Lowden, addressing a group of Orcs and their leader Adar (Sam Hazeldine). Sauron promises the Orcs a future where they will rule Middle-earth but warns that many will die in the process. To prove his point, he kills an Orc who doubts him.

Adar eventually crowns Sauron, but then betrays him by attacking him with the crown. Sauron, weakened, uses his power to freeze everything before disappearing, leaving only his clothes behind. Adar becomes the new leader of the Orcs, but Sauron is not dead—he’s merely transformed into a dark, viscous substance that eventually takes on a new human form: Halbrand.

Halbrand starts his journey by meeting refugees and stealing a royal sigil. On a boat trip, he reveals his dark past to Diarmid, an older man who advises him to choose goodness. When their boat is attacked and Diarmid is crushed, Halbrand ignores the advice and steals the sigil before being thrown into the ocean. He later reunites with Galadriel and others from Season 1.

In the present, Galadriel chases Elrond, who is carrying three important rings. She explains that Halbrand is actually Sauron, which shocks Elrond. Despite Elrond’s concerns about the rings being corrupted, Gil-galad insists they are the Elves' last hope and demands that they be kept. Elrond jumps off a cliff to escape.

Meanwhile, Halbrand reaches Mordor, where he’s imprisoned by Adar, who doesn’t recognize him. Halbrand offers to spy for Adar, suggesting that Sauron is back in a new form. Adar agrees, and Halbrand’s trickery continues.

Elsewhere, the Stranger and Nori struggle in the desert but eventually find their way to Rhûn with Poppy's help. Galadriel reveals to her allies that she was deceived by Sauron. When high king Gil-galad demands the rings from Elrond, he refuses and jumps off a cliff, showcasing the power dynamics at play. Elrond then seeks help from Círdan, who becomes captivated by the rings. The rings are used to restore the golden tree, reviving the Elven race.

