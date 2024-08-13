Why Was THIS Simpsons' Controversial Episode Banned Overseas? Explained

The Simpsons, which first aired in 1989, has been controversial since the beginning. But the criticism around the show’s plotlines once transcended boundaries as one of its episodes was banned in Japan.

Season 10, Episode 23, Thirty Minutes over Tokyo was the subject of fierce debates in the country owing to the caustic references to culture clash, particularly the nuances made about Emperor Akihito.

While the American audiences were indifferent to The Simpsons’ mockery of ignorant Americans in the episode, the Japanese censors were agitated by the mistreatment of Akihito, confirmed by the DVD commentary. The Simpsons made an indirect reference though, with the character saying, “I am the emperor,” but the explicit resemblance to the VIP gave it away.

The segment that sparked the controversy depicted Bart and Homer attending a sumo match in Japan where they stumble into Akihito, who declares himself as the Emperor. Homer, unaware of his opposition’s political stature, mocks Akihito by proclaiming himself to be Emperor Clobbersaurus.

Eventually, Homer finds himself in the sumo ring where he grabs Akihito by the collar, and tosses him into a box of sumo thongs, traditionally called mawashi, per Slash Film.

Homer’s utter disregard for the former Emperor, though animated, was a non-negotiable facet for the Japanese government. Hence, Thirty Minutes over Tokyo never aired in Japan and also is not available on Japanese Disney+.

As per sources, Akihito reigned as the 125th Emperor of Japan from 1989 until 2019 and is a respected member of the Imperial House of Japan to date. His era is revered as the Heisei era, insinuating the attainment of worldwide peace.

However, the Thirty Minutes controversy was not limited to the political innuendos, as the episode also ridiculed some Japanese stereotypes, culture shock, and mockery of their otherwise commercially successful cartoon industry. It was rumored that Yukio Shimizu, founder of Sanrio who created Hello Kitty, was discontented with the character’s spoof in the episode.

In the episode, Thirty Minutes over Japan, the titular Simpsons family is scrounging for money after Homer loses all of their vacation savings to an online scam. They set out for a last-minute discounted trip to Japan after securing abandoned airplane tickets from the airport, as suggested by their unconcerned neighbor Ned.

The family lands in the Asian nation and faces culture shock up until the point it’s unbearable. The Simpsons’s first interaction with Japan’s high-tech way of life is presented with humor and also parodies the Pokemon episode that caused seizures in children in December 1997, as the family is seen experiencing seizures while watching a cartoon show.

The Simpsons somehow lose all their money, again, and Homer ends up in prison there. Then the family is left with no choice but to work in a fish-gutting factory to make ends meet until they sign up for a game show, The Happy Super Challenge Family Wish Show, where they must endure a bolt of lightning to win. The game show was hosted by George Takei.

Finally, the American family is successful in their pursuit and flees Japan on an airplane, escaping the wrath of Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and Gamera, per the report. The episode aired on May 16, 1999.

The Simpsons are available to stream on Disney+

