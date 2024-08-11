The Simpsons To Produce Four Exclusive Episodes For Disney+ And A Two-Part Christmas Special

The Simpsons are bringing fresh content to Disney+ with the announcement made at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim. Four new exclusive episodes, including a special two-part Christmas episode, will debut on the platform this year. This exciting development marks a new chapter for the long-running series, which has continued to engage fans with unique offerings.



According to Variety, at the D23 convention, The Simpsons' new update was announced by Nancy Cartwright (the voice of Bart Simpson), along with series creator Matt Groening, Al Jean, Mike Price, Matt Selman, Brian Kelley, and David Silverman. They revealed that The Simpsons Season 35 will streamed on Disney+ in October, which includes 18 episodes that originally aired on Fox. In addition, the streaming giant will release four new exclusive episodes later this year.



As per the outlet, these episodes have been titled The Past and the Furious and Yellow Planet, while the two-part Christmas episode, O C’mon All Ye Faithful, is set to premiere on December 17, which coincides with the 35th anniversary of the very first episode of the beloved animated sitcom. The publication further mentioned that this October, a new Halloween-themed short featuring The Simpsons will also be coming to the platform.

In a previous interview with Screen Rant, series co-showrunner Al Jean mentioned that he anticipates many more successful runs for The Simpsons. While Season 36 has already been confirmed, Jean shared that with the support of the animators, they had a full lineup of shows this year, which he said "looked terrific."

He added that they had to take a four-month break due to the strike, which he said was the right decision, noting, "But I think the show is in fantastic shape. I'm biased, but I think that the current episodes are, whether I work on one, a lot or not, are great." Jean mentioned that he thinks the future is bright and that the episodes are "gonna go to 800, and I hope 1000."