Why Was Travis Scott Arrested? Paris Hotel Incident Explored As Rapper Is Detained By Cops

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to physical assault

Travis Scott is making headlines as recently the rapper reportedly got arrested in Paris following an alleged altercation with his bodyguard. According to People magazine, Scott was taken into custody at a luxury hotel in the French capital on Friday, August 9. The report mentioned that the Goosebumps rapper has been accused of assaulting a security guard who tried to intervene during the altercation at the George V hotel.



According to NBC News, a Paris prosecutor's officer mentioned in the statement, "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard." The statement added that the security guard had stepped in to separate the rapper from his bodyguard and that the Paris public prosecutor’s office had "referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police."

As per New York Post reports, Travis Scott was staying at a popular celebrity spot during the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics, and a law enforcement source told the outlet that the rapper returned to the hotel late Thursday night and then reportedly got into a dispute with a member of his team.



The report further mentioned that an insider claimed that at the time, Scott "was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up."

Meanwhile, before this incident, the 33-year-old rapper was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing after being given a warning on June 20. As per the magazine, the rapper, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was booked in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offenses, and at the time, his attorney Bradford Cohen mentioned in a statement that Travis Scott was "briefly detained due to a misunderstanding."

Cohen clarified that there "was no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."

