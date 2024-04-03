What Is Travis Scott's Net Worth? Exploring His Wealth And Fortune Amid Saturday Night Life Performance

Travis Scott is popular among his fans for his rapping skills and tours. While the musician has made his mark in the industry among the richest celebrities, the pop icon earns from his fashion business and collaborations, too. Scott’s music has reached across countries, where his fans have jammed and tapped foot on his tracks.

Apart from his career, the rapper is also known for his relationships, the most popular being with Kylie Jenner. The couple dated for a few years and have two kids together. Here’s a look at Travis Scott’s life, career, and wealth.

Early Life

Going by his stage name, Tavis Scott, the rapper was born as Jacques Berman Webster II in South Park, Texas. Until the age of six, Scott lived with his grandmother in a highly dangerous area of the United States. For his own benefit, the musician shifted to Huston to live with his parents. The pop star finished his schooling at Elkin High and later went on to pursue higher education at University of Texas at San Antonio. However, the artist dropped off in his sophomore year and went on to pursue his passion for music.

Scott formed a music duo with his friend, Chris Holloway, and together in 2008, they released an EP on MySpace. The duo called themselves The Graduates. Soon, the rapper collaborated with his schoolmate, OG Chess, with whom he produced two projects. After leaving college, the artist moved to New York to pursue music, but was not satisfied and returned to Los Angeles

Career

Travis Scott’s music career launched in 2012, after the rapper released his first solo project, which was named Owl Pharaoh. The mixtape’s release was delayed due to some clearance issues at the time, and the tracks were eventually dropped in May 2013. By 2015, the rapper had recorded his first studio album, Rodeo, which was dropped in September of the same year. The album included collaborations with some of the leading artists in the industry, such as Kanye West, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Juicy J, and Quavo. The album was well applauded critically and commercially, and it soon stood at number 3 on the Billboard 100.

In 2017, Scott yet again collaborated with Quavo for Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, which topped the charts immediately after its release. The release was followed by the rapper’s third studio album, Astroworld, in 2018. The track, Sicko Mode, was the artist’s highest charting solo single. By the end of 2019, Scott had released Jack Boys, which starred Don Toliver and the producer, Chase B.

Net Worth

Travis Scott has a net worth of $80 million as of 2024. The rapper has earned most of his money through music, fashion and brand endorsements. From the period between 2017-2018, Scott earned $20 million from touring around the world, selling records, and striking an endorsement deal with Nike. By the end of 2018, the musician had placed himself among the highest paid rappers in the industry.

From 2018-2019, Travis was earning around $60 million. The following year, the rapper played on the Astroworld tour, which alone earned the artist $65 million. Between 2019-2020, Scott earned $40 million. In 2020, Travis Scott signed a deal with McDonald's for $20 million.

Real Estate

Travis Scott bought a $14 million house in Huston in 2019. The house was built in 2005 on 1.5 acres of land, surrounded by a gated community. The following year, Scott paid 23.5 million for a mansion in Brentwood, L.A., and in 2021, he bought the house next door, for a little less than $6 million. In 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott bought a home in Beverly Hills for 13.45 million, and sold it for around $22 million in October 2022.

