Wild Woman’s Lola Amores To Star In Rosa María Rodríguez’s Directorial Debut That ‘Opens an Historical Gap’ In Cuban Cinema

Lola Amores will headline Rosa María Rodríguez’s intimately feminist film!

The first-time director has also penned the script and co-produced it through Cuba’s GatoRosafilms. Titled Her Lightness, it will premiere at Europe’s biggest mid-summer film event, the Locarno Festival. Producers have now opened up about the creative process and more!

Lola Amores will star in Her Lightness

Lola Amores, best known for her roles in Santa & Andrés, Wild Woman, and Miki Maniaco, will headline Her Lightness. The film will be directed by the female Cuban director Rosa María Rodríguez Pupo, creating a historical gap in the Cuban film industry, which was predominantly helmed by male filmmakers.

Produced by Martha Orozco, Cristina Gallego, and Rodríguez’s business and life partner Armando Capó, the film is in the lineup at Switzerland’s Locarno Festival. It’s Europe’s biggest mid-summer film festival that highlights projects from smaller countries around the world. Rodríguez has also penned the film, which radically examines people’s perceptions of women.

What’s the premise of Her Lightness?

The story revolves around Nora, a middle-aged woman who seeks freedom at all costs. She fakes her pregnancy to abandon her cancer treatment and free herself from her husband. The official synopsis reads, “To make her journey to freedom, she must let go of the ties that make her a mirror woman, to be able to float and be light as she had always wanted. Her decision is incomprehensible but will enlighten also the path for her beloved ones too.”

Producers Orozco and Gallego shared a joint statement about the social issues film and praised Rodríguez’s capability despite her first time directing. “‘Her Lightness’ is the premiere film of a Cuban director with a career on the rise, as evident in Rosa María Rodríguez Pupo’s previous works.”

They also praised her vision, which has the potential and sensitivity to deliver a “powerful, honest, and realistic film from her female intimate approach on a sensitive and universal theme.” They added that the project is meticulously created with technical and artistic collaboration.