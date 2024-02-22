Who Are Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Children? All About Their Kids As Actress Says She Left Them 'First Time Ever' To Attend Super Bowl

Ryan Reynods and Blake Lively are arguably two of the coolest parents in Hollywood and they absolutely love to dote on their kids. However, mama Lively left her kids for “the first time ever” to attend the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift on 11th Feb and just shared some fun pics to her fans.

What did Blake say about her Super Bowl weekend?

Blake Lively was invited as Taylor Swift ’s plus one for the big Super Bowl LVIII that took place on 11th February, Sunday. Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, took home the Vince Lombardi trophy after they won the game 25-22 against The San Francisco 49ers. Blake Lively had a lot of fun watching the game and partying afterwards, and the actor shared some really adorable mirror selfies and other pictures on Instagram.

Her caption on the post read “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” referring to her Pantshoes track pants with stilettos from the Balenciaga x Adidas collab. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue,” she added.

She continued by adding, “I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07,” referring to her iconic Deadpool x Wolverine bracelet which was a shoutout to Deadpool 3, which stars her husband Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. She also tagged both of them in the picture.

She finished her caption by saying, “I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like. 💥🙌😆♥️🥰'' proving that she really had a blast during the Super Bowl weekend.

Who are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Kids?

Blake and Ryan like to keep their kids away from the media spotlight that they are constantly under, and that is why neither of them share pictures of their children on their social media. However, they have four kids together- James, Inez, Betty, and their 1 year old baby whose name has not been revealed yet.

James is the couple’s oldest daughter, who was born in December 2014, and just turned 9 last December. She was named after Reynolds’ late father who passed away a little while after her birth. When asked about her unusual name on Good Morning Britain, Reynolds responded, “In the spectrum of weird celebrity baby names, I don't really feel like we're breaking new ground here. I didn't call her Summer Squash Meadowlark.”

The couple’s second daughter Inez was born in September of 2016 and she is currently 7 years old. Ryan Reynolds said that Inez is “super into villains” on the Live with Kelly and Ryan show. He continued to joke about her personality and said, “Our pediatrician, when she met Inez, she said, 'Oh, this one's shady.’ ”

Their third daughter Betty was born in October of 2019, and Lively said that her name is a family moniker. Taylor Swift, who is great friends with Lively, confirmed their third daughter’s name in her song Betty. She also included James and Inez’s names in the lyrics. Inez apparently had some trouble adjusting to the arrival of her baby sister as Lively said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very much into the baby, but my middle child, not so much.”

Last year on February 12th, Lively and Reynolds shared the arrival of their youngest child, very subtly. The name and gender of the baby has not been revealed but in 2022, Ryan said that he hopes his fourth child is also a girl, because, "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that.” In June of 2023, Reynolds said that his little one inspired his new series Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

The secrecy with baby number four most likely stems from the fact that a lot of paparazzi were parked outside the couple’s home during Blake’s pregnancy. She also posted pictures of her baby bump to appease them and captioned it with "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out." It is a well-known fact that the couple try to shield their kids from media attention.

