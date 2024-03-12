Following her surgery, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared an Instagram picture of her family. Major news organizations took down the picture, nevertheless, claiming that it had been manipulated. Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis are seen smiling with their mother Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery. Press outlets stopped distributing the image because of the debate regarding its authenticity.

Kate Middleton's apology for the edited image

However, it is now reported that Kate Middleton's controversial Mother's Day photo has been altered at least twice before it was released, according to metadata discovered within the image. This comes after Kate admitted editing it. The Princess of Wales apologized for the Photoshop errors. From the official Prince and Princess of Wales page, she wrote on X.

She wrote, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

What does the Metadata reveal?

Two timestamps are displayed in the photo's encoded metadata, according to the New York Post. The first one says "2024-03-08T21:54:11Z," whereas the second one says "2024-03-09T09:39:47Z." This suggests that on Friday, March 8, at 9:54 p.m., the image had been manipulated for the first time. At 9:39 a.m. the following day, it was edited once more. However, it's unclear from the timestamps whether the picture was taken last week.

Photo metadata can be extracted with the aid of editing software. According to analysis, Kate's picture was taken using an "EF50mm" lens that is connected to a Canon SLR-style camera. Adobe Photoshop was used to make the necessary adjustments, which were then saved and completed on an Apple Mac.

Several prominent news outlets removed the image that Kensington Palace had posted due to concerns about possible manipulation. There have been rumors circulating that the picture was modified. Upon deeper examination, the Associated Press reported that "the source has manipulated the image," and Agence France-Presse withdrew due to "an editorial issue."

As rumors swirled, some possibilities surfaced, some of which raised questions regarding Kate's wellbeing. A source close to the situation shared with the New York Post, "Something is terribly wrong. The idea that Kate could not sit for one photo session tells me this is a much more dire situation than anyone knows."

