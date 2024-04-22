Cody Rhodes Claims The Rock Is Obsessed With Him

The monumental match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns concluded WrestleMania 40 as one of the greatest shows in the pay-per-view history. Cody Rhodes' rivalry with Roman Reigns appears to be over, but the feud between The American Nightmare and The Bloodline is far from over, insinuated by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion himself in a recent interview with Good Morning Britain.

‘Would Like To See It’: Rhodes on Singles Match Vs The Rock

According to Cody, The Great One is engrossed by his success, and he has an obsession with him. He added that he was waiting for the return of The Rock. When asked about a possible match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes, he gave an affirmative answer. Cody's response to the question is quoted

“I wanna say yes, I wanna say yes. I think it will really come down to can I be a good champion. not even a great champion, Roman Reigns was a great champion and will that be enough to entice The Rock"

He further added, "I would like to see it. We have had one tag match together, the singles match is definitely something fans are looking forward to seeing".

Check the interview:

The Rock Vs Cody Rhodes makes sense

Cody and The Rock crossed paths on day 1 of WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match. Considering The Rock's fitness level and performance in that encounter, he can give another stellar show in a potential singles bout. Throughout the build-up of the main event of WrestleMania 40, The Final Boss was more involved compared to The Tribal Chief, showing his fixation on the American Nightmare.

The Rock continuously discussed Cody's family, mocking Mama Rhodes, his siblings due to their notable age gap, and even his father, the iconic Dusty Rhodes. He went as far as creating a belt with the inscription 'Mama Rhodes' and repeatedly lashed Cody with it.

In their initial press conference, The Rock was the first to strike The American Nightmare with a slap. Let's not forget the infamous incident where The Rock attacked Cody Rhodes, resulting in a heavy flow of blood in the pouring rain.

If his schedule permits, the mega clash between Cody Rhodes and The Rock is imminent at SummerSlam this year. The fans would eagerly look forward to seeing the exciting, wicked, pitiless heel Final Boss once again in the WWE ring.

