The Rock Lends Helping Hand To Struggling Family, Recalling His Father's Hardships

The Rock might come across as a mean and sadistic Final Boss after his recent portrayal on WWE TV, but in real life, he is one of the sweetest and most compassionate people one could meet, as proven by his many gestures of kindness for the less fortunate. He displayed another act of kindness recently by providing financial support to a father-son duo named Ricardo and Isaiah.

Posting the wholesome video on X (formerly Twitter), The Rock talked about the day he had helped the father-son duo. After opening their cleaning service business, they were struggling due to not having a pickup truck. Addressing the problem, The Rock met them, gifting them a black pickup truck. Additionally, The Great One assisted them with cash amounting to $100,000.

Ricardo, who is a big fan of The Rock and has a similar bull tattoo on his arm, couldn't hold back his tears after receiving the truck and huge sum from the former WWE Champion. Isaiah also displayed his emotional side, expressing his gratitude towards the true People's Champion. The truck and the sum will not only benefit their cleaning business but also transform their lives for the better.

Ricardo reminded The Rock of his dad

The Rock and his father, Rocky Johnson, shared a close bond, but the WWE Hall of Famer passed away in 2020. His father's influence played a pivotal role in shaping The Rock's real-life character and personality, and he feels the absence of his father every day.

According to The Rock, Ricardo's struggles and story reminded him of his old man. Ricardo appeared to be a hard worker, making relentless efforts to look after his son. Likewise, Rocky Johnson once started a cleaning service, just like the father of Isaiah. The Rock always wanted to buy his father a truck and offer some cash.

When Isaiah asked The Rock about the reason behind lending his helping hand to them, the ten-time WWE World Champion said that he wanted to make a difference in the lives of people. He further added that he missed his father, and Isaiah spoke highly of Ricardo, which influenced his decision.

