Top 7 WWE Superstars With Most Wins At WrestleMania

WrestleMania 40 is touted to be the biggest and the most memorable one in the history of WWE. The grand event will be held on April 6, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WrestleMania in the past three to four decades has seen legendary wrestlers from Andre The Giant to Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock showcasing their wrestling prowess inside the ring. But do you know who has the maximum wins in their WWE career? Let’s find out.

ALSO READ: Hulk Hogan Net Worth - How much is the WWE hall of famer Hulk Hogan Worth as of 2023?

Here are 7 wrestlers with the most wins at WrestleMania:



1. The Undertaker (25 wins): The Deadman, The Undertaker has the maximum number of wins at WrestleMania which is 25 in 27 matches. The only two he has lost are against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 when The Beast Incarnate broke his streak. The second loss came against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

2. John Cena (10 wins): John Cena, a 16-time WWE Champion, has achieved 10 wins out of 16 WrestleMania appearances, making him the second wrestler to do so. The majority of his matches were Championship bouts and served as main events.

3. Triple H (10 wins): The current WWE COO, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is the third most successful wrestler in WrestleMania with 10 victories in 23 WrestleMania appearances. The King of Kings also has the record for the second-most mania matches in the history of the WWE.

Advertisement

4. Edge (9 wins): The Rated-R Superstar Edge who now works with AEW is one of the most successful superstars at WrestleMania in WWE. Edge has registered 9 victories in his 14 WrestleMania appearances in the career.

5. Hulk Hogan (8 wins): The legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan who is often referred to as ‘Hulkamania’ has 8 wins in 12 WrestleMania appearances out of which he lost two and one was a tie.

6. Bret Hart (8 wins): The Hitman, Bret Hart has 8 WrestleMania victories in his career, out of 14 appearances. His feud with Shawn Michales was highly popular and the two have headlined some major events in their careers.

7. Kane (8 wins): The Big Red Machine Kane is the seventh most successful wrestler in WWE’s history for having secured 8 wins out of his 17 mania appearances. Kane has lost 9 matches in total at WrestleMania in his career.

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Net Worth in 2024