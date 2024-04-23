The Rock might have been a devious and malevolent guy, making Cody Rhodes' life a living hell in recent times as the Final Boss in WWE, but he is a benevolent philanthropist in real life. He is always one of the first people to extend a helping hand to those in need. He showed another example of his kind-hearted personality after helping to raise funds for Maui Wildfire victims.

The Maui wildfire took place in August 2023 and was one of the most devastating incidents in recent times, taking lives and annihilating the homes of local people. During the wildfire, an estimated number of over 100 people lost their lives, and a myriad of people jumped into the ocean to escape the wrath of the fire. The Maui calamity drew the attention of several Hollywood personalities, including The Rock and Orpah Winfrey, both of whom committed to raising $10 million for the victims.

They ended up raising around $60 million

Following the Wildfire, the team of The Rock and Orpah Winfrey launched 'The People's Fund of Maui', an initiative to help the survivors of catastrophic wildfires. Initially, their goal was to raise at least $10 million. The wrestler-turned-actor and the host requested other celebrities to join them in reaching the goal. In the end, they raised six times more than the target. An enormous $60 million fund aided people who not only lost their family members but also their homes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

How was the fund distributed?

The fund was handled by the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a non-profit organization that specializes in charitable work. From September 2023 to February 2024, for a continuous six months, the raised funds were distributed among 8100 adult people. According to Lana Vierra, a Maui Wildfire survivor, all adults in her family, except one person, received a direct bank deposit of $1200 for six months.

The monthly aid helped her get back on track following the disaster. As per the Entertainment Industry Foundation, raising $60 million was not a cakewalk. It was a collective effort of more than 20,000 individuals and companies that helped raise six times more than the original target.

ALSO READ: Was The Rock Injured at WrestleMania 40? The Final Boss Reveals Current Physical Condition After Showcase of Immortals