What are Bloodline Rules in WWE WrestleMania? The Rock Hints Big Surprises For Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Match

Since The Rock spoke about The Bloodline Rules many fans didn’t quite believe in Roman Reigns, and The Rock winning against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. But, it felt inevitable that The Bloodline would lose. With the win on Day 1, “The Final Boss” and “The Tribal Chief” have almost made sure that Reigns gets to retain his championship on WrestleMania 40 Day 2 against Cody Rhodes.

But, what is this stipulation that is working so badly against Cody Rhodes? Rhodes is all set to “Finish his Story”, but will it be the end of his story? Now, with the Bloodline Rules set into motion how will Rhodes overcome the difficulties? But, now the big question is: What are these Bloodline Rules?

What are Bloodline Rules that The Rock spoke about?

It all started at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff where The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, which brought Seth Rollins as aid for him. But with this back and forth between these men, a tag-team match took place. But with a stipulation. On the 27th of March, 2024 SmackDown episode The Great One proposed an offer to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

And that offer was for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to go up against the Rock and Roman Reigns main eventing WrestleMania 40 Day 1, but with a stipulation, that if Rollins and Rhodes lost then The Bloodline Rules WrestleMania 40 Day 2. Since this many fans have been questioning what The Bloodline Rules match really is.

As The Rock said about The Bloodline Rules, anything can happen at any time. The Rock said that he might be doing commentary with PAt McAfee and then he suddenly picks up chairs and smashes Cody Rhodes. Jimmy Uso can become the guest referee. So, it just means anything that is favorable to The Bloodline, it will be that way. And this gives a huge advantage to Roman Reigns as he is set to defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

Now, with The Rock and Roman Reigns in the tag team match, it will be very interesting to see what happens and we will get the biggest answer of them all, Will Cody Rhodes “finish his story”.

