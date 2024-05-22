Mariska And Chris Will Reunite Or Not

As Law & Order: Organized Crime transitions to Peacock for its fifth season, fans can still expect thrilling crossovers with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Mariska Hargitay, who plays the iconic Olivia Benson, has been actively planning a reunion with Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Speaking exclusively to Variety at the NBCU FYC Emmy showcase, Hargitay shared her excitement about reuniting with her former co-star.

Mariska & Christopher’s Symbolic Gesture: Details

Mariska Hargitay recently spoke about reuniting with Christopher and mentioned that she's planning on it. "I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us,' she said. In the Season 25 finale of "SVU," fans were treated to an amazing moment when Benson removed the compass necklace Stabler had given her, passing it on to Maddie's mother. The necklace had been a symbol of guidance for Benson through tough times. Although Stabler did not appear in the episode or the entire season, the finale concluded with Benson calling him to share the emotional significance of her gesture. He immediately understood and highlighted the two characters' deep, connection.

Furthermore, Hargitay reflected on the scene and expressed her hope to reclaim the necklace. ‘But that’s why we added the scene with Elliot and me on the phone. He gets it. If anyone understands how somebody could have needed it more than I do, he would. Because he lived it with me,’ she said. The scene highlights the bond the duo shares with each other which is full of understanding and empathy.

The kissing scene which teased the fans: All we know!

In a recent Power of Women Variety interview, Hargitay mentioned that both she and Meloni believed their characters should have shared a kiss in Season 24. The moment, teased to fans, was ultimately cut, much to their disappointment. While speaking to the outlet, she said that she and Chris thought that it should go one way and the powers that be didn’t so the scene got changed last minute, that near kiss. Moreover, the final take is of Wolf and he didn’t approve of the scene.

Even though they missed this opportunity, Hargitay felt the importance of maintaining the tension in their relationship. The relationship between Benson and Stabler remains a central and compelling aspect of both series. Produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, “Law & Order: SVU” continues.

