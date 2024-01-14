Law and Order star Mariska Hargitay opens up about her love for Taylor Swift's song; explains why The Man is so important

Ever wondered what happens when a TV powerhouse like Mariska Hargitay and a music sensation like Taylor Swift cross paths? Well, hold on to your hats because we’ve got a heartwarming story for you! In the midst of a flashy People magazine photoshoot, Mariska, famous for being a Law-and-Order star, spilled the beans about her favorite Taylor Swift song.

Yep, you heard it right—the tough TV detective has a soft spot for T-Swift! Keep reading as we explore the reasons why Mariska considers The Man by Taylor Swift as her ultimate anthem.

Mariska's Taylor Swift anthem

Mariska Hargitay, best known for her role as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU, is not just a talented actress; she’s also a die-hard Taylor fan. During a recent People magazine cover shoot, the infectious beats of The Man filled the room, and Hargitay couldn’t help but express her adoration for the track.

“I love Taylor Swift so much. I love what she stands for. I love her music. It's been an anthem for all ages,” says the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star after the photoshoot. As the music played, Hargitay beamed with enthusiasm, sharing her deep appreciation for Swift’s anthem. During the photoshoot, she engaged in a lively conversation (and some impromptu singing) with the photographer, explaining why The Man is more than just a song—it’s a powerful statement. Hargitay, who plays a strong, empowered character in a male-dominated field on SVU, resonates with the lyrics that echo the challenges women face in society.

Advertisement

"We often feel the need, as women, to apologize, to shrink ourselves, to conform. That's precisely why I resonate with that song. 'If I was a man, I'd be the man' speaks volumes because traditionally, they've been encouraged to shine, to display strength, to compete, while we've faced limitations," she expresses.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson’s net worth is $97 million? EVERYTHING you need to know about singer’s 3 pets

Swift’s impact on Hargitay

For Hargitay, Taylor Swift isn’t just a pop sensation; she’s a magnificent force with a profound cultural impact. The actress gushed about Swift’s influence, expressing her love not only for the music but also what Swift stands for. Hargitay’s admiration goes beyond the surface, reflecting a shared understanding of empowerment, resilience, and breaking free from societal expressions.

In the delightful twist of celebrity connections, Hargitay and Swift share a unique feline bond. Swift named her cat after Hargitay’s Law & Order character, Olivia Benson, and in return, Hargitay named her cat Karma after Swift’s hit song.

ALSO READ: How many cats does Taylor Swift have? Exploring her pets amid Mariska Hargitay naming her feline Karma

Full circle moments

As if the cat connection wasn’t charming enough, Hargitay’s favorite Swift song, The Man holds a special place given her character’s role on SVU. The song mirrors the challenges faced by women in male-dominated fields, resonating perfectly with Benson’s character. Swift’s acknowledgement of Hargitay’s cat-naming choice on Instagram further solidified the full-circle moments between the two.

Mariska Hargitay’s openness about her love for Taylor Swift's song The Man is not just a celebrity endorsement; it's a celebration of empowerment and breaking free from societal norms. In a world where influences matter, Hargitay and Swift's mutual admiration creates a harmonious blend of talent, friendship, and shared values. So, next time you listen to The Man, remember, it's more than just music—it's a symbol of strength and solidarity.

ALSO READ: 'Can We Just Go Back To Regular Football Here?': NYT Best Selling Author Suze Orman Slams NFL's Excessive Coverage Of Taylor Swift