Will One Direction Reunite at BRIT Awards to Honor Liam Payne? Source Says Late Singer 'Will Forever Be Part of the Show's History'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

One Direction will reportedly reunite at the BRIT Awards ceremony to honor their late band member, Liam Payne, following his death at 31 last year. According to the reports of The Sun, it would be the first time that Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will share the same stage after the band split a decade ago.

A source close to the musicians revealed to the media portal that the tribute to the late singer has caught the attention of the fans and the audience, and the other four singers coming together has created a “real buzz.”

A source revealed to the news outlet, “The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage.”

They added, “It would be an entirely fitting way to honor Liam, and talks are already underway about how to make this segment of the Brits unforgettable.”

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Death Ruled Accidental, Not Suicide, as Argentine Officials Charge Three Individuals

The insider went on to share that the Strip That Down crooner loved attending the award ceremony and had performed multiple times at the event in the past, both as a solo artist and as a band member of One Direction.

Meanwhile, over the course of performing together for six years, One Direction has sold over 70 million records, and in 2015, all the artists went on to pursue their solo careers.

Advertisement

As for the tribute at the BRIT Awards, Payne’s picture will be included alongside George Michael and David Bowie. The montage will also include the songs sung by the musicians in the background.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16 after falling off the balcony located on the third floor of his Buenos Aires hotel.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Death: Five People Charged in Connection with Singer’s Passing at 31