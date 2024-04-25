Inside Kim Kardashian And Taylor Swift's Short-Lived Friendship Until 2016

It seems like things have not settled between Kim Kardashian and pop star Taylor Swift since their infamous feud began in 2016. With the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Swift stoked their rivalry.

However, the two have been friends before and it has been a roller coaster ride throughout. The drama began when Kardashian’s former husband Kanye West (now popular as Ye) released the song Famous from The Life of Pablo album taking a jab at the pop star and Kardashian supporting him.

Here’s a look at what Swift and Kardashian’s friendship looked like without the West drama until now.

2009: Kim Kardashian Fangirled Taylor Swift

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2009, she first referred to the pop star and said that she was a Swiftie. “I love Taylor Swift! I’m the biggest Taylor Swift fan,” she said. Kardashian also mentioned that Love Story used to be her most-played song at the time.

2012: Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Were Clicked Together

In 2012, Swift and the Skims owner were spotted together at the MTV EMAs. They were clicked together along with singer Rita Ora which happens to be one of their first pictures taken together.

2015: Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian At The VMAs

During the 2015 MTV VMAs, the two appeared to be very good friends and were even spotted sitting together. Swift presented West with a lifetime achievement award at the event which led to people assuming that Swift and West had set aside their differences and moved on from their 2009 VMAs where the latter publicly interrupted Swift during her acceptance speech.

West rapped, “me and Taylor might still have sex” and referred to her as “made that bitch famous.” Swift did not take it well and denied her awareness about “that bitch.” But, Kardashian came out in support of him and said that the Bad Blood singer knew about the lyrics all along. “She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t,” she said about Swift.

While, in 2019, Kardashian said that she was “over” the feud with her, Swift mentioned in an interview with Elle US that Kardashian and West had not apologized to her yet. Now, in 2024, Swift has released her song thanK you aIMee in her latest album and Swifties quickly discovered KIM buried in the title after removing the lowercase characters. It talks about a woman named "Aimee" who gets into a fight with someone.

Addressing to the same before presenting the award, Swift said, “I first met Kanye West six years ago — at this show, actually. Since then, we had a lot of time to talk about a lot of different things. It seemed like everyone in the world knew about our infamous encounter at the VMAs. But something you may not know is that Kanye West’s album ‘College Dropout’ was the very first album my brother and I ever bought from iTunes when I was 12 years old. I have been a fan of his since I can remember because Kanye defines what it is to be a creative force in music, fashion and, well, life. So I guess I have to say to all the other winners tonight: I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Kanye West has had one of the greatest careers of all time.”

However, instead of Kardashian and Swift’s friendship soaring high, it began going downhill with the release of West’s “Famous” in 2016.

