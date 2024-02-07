Will Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Be About Ex Joe Alwyn? Here's What We Know

Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is set to release in April 2024. The title of the album made her fans question if it was dedicated to her ex, Joe Alwyn. In an older interview, the latter confessed to having a WhatsApp group of boys with a similar name.

Joe Alwyn's old interview

In 2022, Alwyn revealed to Variety that he had a WhatsApp group with Paul Mescal and actor Andrew Scott. In the interview, Paul asked, "So, what's the name of the WhatsApp group we're in?" The actor replied, "It's either the 'tortured' or the 'lonely'—'Tortured Man Club,' I think. Me, you, and Andrew. It hasn't had much use recently."

After the video resurfaced, the Swift fans were quick enough to make the connections. While some of them expressed their excitement on social media platforms, others teased Alwyn about the upcoming album. One of them wrote, "Joe Alwyn, are you ready for your tape?"

ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift create her album Reputation? Exploring singer's remarks as she reveals what it means to her

Joe Alwyn’s reaction to the album links

Joe Alwyn gave a quiet reaction to Swift’s new album being about him. One of the sources close to the actor revealed, “Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her. It’s undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe’s WhatsApp group chat. Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn’t want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered.”

Advertisement

“She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together, and he is hoping it is nothing more,” added the source.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before calling it quits in 2023. The Conversations With Friends actor had been a part of songs on Swift’s music albums before, including Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Reputation.

Out of the list of albums released by the Midnights singer, one also has the title So Long, London, which also gives out hints of being dedicated to Alwyn. The duo had spent a lot of time together in that city while they were together.

ALSO READ: ‘I Try to Learn as Much as I Can’: When Late Kobe Bryant Explained How Taylor Swift Inspired Him to Stay at the Top