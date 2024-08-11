Will There Be A New Sequel To New Jack City? Here's What Report Says

The 1991 crime drama, famous for its intense portrayal of the '80s crack epidemic, seems like it could be a good candidate for a reboot, especially with so many classic films being revived today. But is New Jack City next in line for a remake?

In the original movie, Wesley Snipes played Nino Brown, a powerful New York City drug lord, while Ice-T took on the role of Detective Scotty Appleton, who was determined to stop Nino's criminal activities. The film also had a strong cast, including Allen Payne, Chris Rock, and Mario Van Peebles, who also directed the movie.

A poster for a 2024 Netflix reboot of New Jack City starring Mahershala Ali has been circulating online, sparking speculation about whether the remake of the 1991 film is real, but here's what reports say so far: There are no confirmed plans for a New Jack City remake at this time. Earlier this year, rumors about a remake starring Mahershala Ali spread after a fake movie poster went viral online, reported Decider.

Although a reboot would excite many fans, there's no confirmed New Jack City remake starring Mahershala Ali coming to Netflix in 2024. The poster featuring Ali in a trench coat and hat, taking over Snipes' role, was created by an account known for making fake film posters.

However, there have been real discussions about a reboot. In 2019, it was announced that a reboot of New Jack City, written by Malcolm M. Mays, was in the works. Additionally, original screenwriter Barry Michael Cooper mentioned a prequel and sequel project called The Diary of Nino Brown: The Monster Reagan Created, per Deadline. However, Wesley Snipes has made it clear that he is not involved in any such project.

Advertisement

For now, fans can still watch the original New Jack City on streaming platforms like Paramount+ and Pluto TV. While a remake might seem like a possibility given today's trend of reviving classic films, there is no official confirmation that one is in the works.

Despite the excitement around the fake poster, fans of Mahershala Ali can look forward to seeing him in the MCU's Blade which is set to release in late 2025.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds REVEALS One Line From Movie That Cracked Him Up; Check Out