Will There Be Gravity Falls Season 3? Disney executive Meredith Roberts Teases Possible Updates After 8 Years

Disney executive Meredith Roberts has shared an exciting update about Gravity Falls, the beloved animated series that ended eight years ago.

Created by Alex Hirsch, the show followed twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they explored the mysterious town of Gravity Falls with their great-uncle Stan. Despite its popularity, the series concluded after its second season in 2014.

Disney executive Meredith Roberts gives hints at the possibility of Gravity Falls Season 3

In a recent interview with The Direct, Roberts discussed the potential return of Gravity Falls. She revealed ongoing conversations with Alex Hirsch, who is also working on a new book with Disney. While nothing is confirmed yet, Roberts hinted at the possibility of new shorts or even a revival.

Roberts told the outlet, “You know, we're in conversations with Alex. He's about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

Creator Alex Hirsch has kept the universe alive through books like Gravity Falls: Tales of the Strange and Unexplained, Lost Legends, and Journal 3. Another book, The Book of Bill, is set to release later this year, offering new perspectives on the show.

Hirsch had previously chosen to end Gravity Falls early, wrapping up the storyline in Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls finale. However, he continues to explore the world of Gravity Falls through his writing. Roberts' comments suggest that a revival or new special could bring back the beloved characters to Disney Channel or Disney+.

Advertisement

Fans of Gravity Falls speculate storyline

Fans of Gravity Falls have long hoped for its return, and with discussions underway, there's optimism about what Hirsch could create next. The series left hints of more adventures to come, making its potential comeback even more intriguing.

While this update is a small one, it’s enough to spark hope among fans. Although new books are exciting, nothing quite matches the anticipation of seeing the show return to screens.

If Gravity Falls were to come back, as per Direct fans speculate it might introduce new villains and possibly age its main characters, Dipper and Mabel, into adulthood.

ALSO READ: 'I Can't Do That': Kelly Clarkson Declines American Idol Judge Role After Katy Perry's Exit Citing Promise To Her Kids