Will There Be Sequel To 1985 Classic St. Elmo's Fire? Rob Lowe Reportedly Hints At The Potential Saying; 'This Is A Real Thing'

Rob Lowe, known for his role in the classic film St. Elmo's Fire, has confirmed that a new version of the movie is in the works. The original 1985 film, directed by Joel Schumacher and co-written with Carl Kurlander, follows a group of recent Georgetown University graduates as they navigate the challenges of entering adulthood.

The original cast included stars like Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell, and Mare Winningham.

Rob Lowe hints at the potential sequel of the 1985 movie St. Elmo's Fire

In an interview with Screen Rant about the second season of Unstable, Lowe mentioned "This is a real thing. It's very, very, very, very, very early stages, and I don't really wanna say more than that, other than it's early stages, real thing." While he didn't share many details, he confirmed that it's a "real thing" that is being discussed.

The new version of St. Elmo's Fire hinges on one crucial factor: reuniting the original cast, often referred to as the Brat Pack. This group of actors became famous in the 1980s for starring in teen-oriented coming-of-age films like St. Elmo's Fire and The Breakfast Club.

The recent documentary Brats, released on Hulu on June 13, explored the Brat Pack's impact on their careers and personal lives, reigniting interest in the group's work.

Advertisement

Sony is reportedly interested in developing a new St. Elmo's Fire movie, but bringing the original cast back together poses challenges. Some actors, like Judd Nelson, didn't participate in the Brats documentary, highlighting the difficulty of reuniting all the original members. Despite these challenges, Lowe confirmed that there are efforts underway to bring the cast back together for this new project.

When does season 2 of Unstable come out?

Season 2 of Unstable is coming to Netflix soon. The show first premiered on the streaming platform in November 2023. There were rumors earlier this year that production was halted due to writers' strikes, but Netflix confirmed in November 2023 that the show would return. The new season is set to release on August 1, 2024.

Unstable Season 2 will feature eight episodes, all available for streaming on Netflix starting August 1, 2024. The official trailer, released on July 8, highlighted the show's humor. The story picks up where the first season left off, with Ellis testing Jackson's potential to take over the Dragon Empire.

Advertisement

The first season was well-received for its humor and strong performances. The main cast includes Aaron Branch, Emma Ferreira, and Rachael Marsh, with writers Andrew Gurland and Samantha Shanker contributing to the show's success.

ALSO READ: Shannen Doherty Reflects On Her Youth And Beauty In Posthumous Podcast Appearance; Rose McGowan Pays Tribute