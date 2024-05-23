Spoiler warning: Contains spoiler for Will Trent Season 3 ahead.

In the latest episode of Will Trent Season 2, fans are worried about what's next for Erika Christensen's character, Angie Polaski, on the show.

Angie has been a key part of the series since it started in 2023, bringing humor to her role at the Atlanta Police Department despite the dark cases she deals with. She's also had an on-and-off relationship with Will Trent, played by Ramón Rodríguez. But after recent events, her future in the series is uncertain.

Will Angie Polaski die in Will Trent Season 2?

In Season 2, Episode 10, Angie faces a tough situation when the team hunts down a female serial killer. Angie, who's on leave at the time, could be in trouble because she doesn't have an alibi for the killer's actions.

During the pursuit, the killer, Crystal, meets a fatal end, which reveals Angie had covered up Crystal's previous crime. This leads to Will arresting Angie, ending their relationship abruptly before he leaves town.

During a recent interview on TVLine Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen discussed the episode's impact on Angie's future. They praised Erika Christensen's performance and hinted at various possibilities for her character's journey ahead.

Heldens mentioned "We’ve talked about that, and we’ve talked about a path back. Everything is on the table now. We have to look at the ecosystem of the show. But we are big, big, big Erika Christensen fans over here. I love watching her, and personally, I would follow [Angie] wherever she went."

Thomsen gives a hint about Angie's legal issues in season 3

Looking ahead to Season 3, Thomsen suggested that Angie's legal issues will be a significant storyline, reflecting real-life challenges for law enforcement.

Thomsen said in the interview; "I think one of the things that people love about the show is how real it feels in terms of what these characters are going through, and I think that this kind of just seismic change that you have to find a way to roll with is kind of a part of life for people. And so yeah, we’re excited to kind of figure out what it looks like for her as well as he is forced to contemplate a chapter of his life without Angie."

Helden expressed the possibility of Angie's death, "I mean, I think she would have arrested her. I do. I don’t think there’s any version of Angie that would let a serial killer go. I think when she said to come with me that she was going to arrest her. That’s in my brain. I suppose that’s open to interpretation."

To which Thomsen agreed saying, "No, I completely agree. I think Erika did a great job of really showing how much it hit Angie when the revelation dropped. Because Angie is somebody who’s been through so much in her life and has never flirted with that kind of darkness. Really. I mean, the closest she came was probably with Lenny. Yeah, I think she would definitely arrest her."

The showrunners promise an exciting shake-up in the upcoming season.

Catch the first two seasons of Will Trent on Hulu now.

