Kelly Clarkson got candid with her fans at a recent concert in Atlantic City. While performing her hit number Breakaway, the three-time Grammy winner took a trip down memory lane recalling the experience that inspired her chart-topping single.

Clarkson spoke out about her struggle growing up in a dysfunctional family and trying to break the pattern as an adult. The revelation was made amid the singer’s ongoing legal battle with ex-husband and producer of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brandon Blackstock. The Stronger singer revealed that keeping the song on her second album was a whole other challenge for her.

Kelly Clarkson gets emotional about dysfunctional past

The 42-year-old singer is seemingly powering through a rough patch. She performed sold-out shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City during the weekend. Taking the stage on Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena, Kelly Clarkson made a special effort and explained the meaning behind every song she performed on Friday, May 10.

Therefore, when introducing her 2009 hit Breakaway, the mother of two began by highlighting how writing had gotten her through tough times earlier on. "So I wrote this song when I was young and I wrote it about the vicious cycle that dysfunctional families can kind of, you know, those patterns that we can kind of carry on from our parents and they carry it on from theirs," Clarkson revealed.

The Emmy-winning singer further stressed the importance of breaking these difficult cycles that pass on through families. However, Clarkson was surprised by the fans’ response to Breakaway, deeming it “unfortunate” that so many people related to her song about toxic family patterns.

Clarkson’s claims arrive amid her legal battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The ex-couple, who share two kids, finalized their divorce in 2022 after a 2020 filing. However, the legal battle continues due to disputes over their professional collaborations, per Yahoo.

Blackstock reportedly took commissions as the singer’s manager while representing his father’s media company, Starstruck. Hence, days ahead of Clarkson’s New Jersey concert, she won an important court ruling in the legal battle over the issue. The next trial date is scheduled for August 27, per The Sun.

Kelly Clarkson had to fight for Breakway to exist

The American Idol alum had penned down Breakaway from her tough childhood experiences, and thus, was a song close to her heart. While she wanted to share it with the world, the record producers restricted her from doing so. "They didn't want it on the first record. They were like, 'This is a horrible song. It doesn't rhyme’,” The Kelly Clarkson Show host recalled, per The Sun.

Regardless, Clarkson made sure it made it to her second album, if not her first. Breakaway was the lead single of her 2004 studio album of the same name. She said during the concert in New Jersey, "I fought for it really hard for the second album and it ended up being on there and then it ended up being number one worldwide." The track was also featured on 2004’s Princess Diaries 2 which added to its popularity.

Kelly Clarkson welcomed her daughter River Rose in June 2014, and her son Remington Alexander two years later, with ex-Blackstock after they married in 2013.

