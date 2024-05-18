South Indian OTT releases this weekend; Baahubali: Crown of Blood to Blink

The weekend is here, and you probably know what that means. Yes! You are right. It is time to sit back, relax, and binge-watch the latest movies and shows streaming on OTT. From hidden gems to highly-awaited web series, we’ve curated a list of must-watch films and series for you.

8 latest South OTT releases

1. Baahubali: Crown of Blood

Cast: X

X Director: Javeen J. Kang, Naveen John

Javeen J. Kang, Naveen John Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Baahubali: Crown of Blood is an animated web series and hence features no actors. However, the characters in the show closely resemble the original actors who played essential roles in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise.

The series is based on Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and despite popular notion, it is not a prequel to the films but takes place during the timeline of the Baahubali movies.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Telugu and Hindi.

2. Kalvan

Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Ivana

G.V. Prakash Kumar, Ivana Director: P.V. Shankar

P.V. Shankar Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kalvan is a Tamil language film starring G.V. Prakash Kumar and Ivana in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Kemban, a thief who goes to any lengths to get what he wants. However, things change when he meets two elderly townsfolk.

The film was released in theatres on April 4 and received largely negative responses from the audience. The major drawbacks of the film were that it had a lot going on but nothing of substance.

3. Blink

Cast: Dheekshith Shetty, Chaitra J. Achar, Gopal Deshpande

Dheekshith Shetty, Chaitra J. Achar, Gopal Deshpande Director: Bengaluru Srinidhi

Bengaluru Srinidhi Where to watch: Prime Video

Blink is a Kannada language sci-fi film starring Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role. Without revealing much, the film follows the story of Apoorva, a young man who can control blinking.

Blink is a unique twist on the time travel genre and is easily one of the year's most underrated films. The film, unfortunately, struggled to make an impact during its theatrical run but has already received quite the applause after its OTT release. If you’re looking for something stimulating this weekend, choose Blink without a blink!

4. The Boys

Cast: Santhosh P. Jayakumar, Sha Ra, Arshad

Santhosh P. Jayakumar, Sha Ra, Arshad Director : Santhosh P. Jayakumar

: Santhosh P. Jayakumar Where to watch: Prime Video

The Boys is a Tamil-language comedy drama written and directed by Santhosh, also starring him in the lead role. The film is based on a true story that occurred during the Covid lockdown imposed by the government of India.

The film’s plot revolves around a group of boys who get vacated from their house and are forced to live in a mysterious house. The dynamic of the group and the silly antics make the film enjoyable to watch.

5. Vidya Vasula Aham

Cast : Shivani Rajashekar, Rahul Vijay, Raghu Babu, Srinivas Avasarala

: Shivani Rajashekar, Rahul Vijay, Raghu Babu, Srinivas Avasarala Director : Manikanth Gelli

: Manikanth Gelli Where to watch: Aha Telugu

Vidya Vasula Aham is a Telugu-language romantic comedy starring Shivani and Rahul Vijay in the lead roles. The film is a refreshing take on modern relationships, highlighting the ups and downs of being married young.

If cute, feel-good romantic comedies are your cup of tea, Vidya Vasula Aham guarantees a satisfying watch.

6. Sharathulu Varhistai

Cast: Chaitanya Rao, Swarna Kilari

Chaitanya Rao, Swarna Kilari Director: Kumara Swami

Kumara Swami Where to watch: Aha Telugu

Sharathulu Varthistai is a Telugu language film streaming on Aha. The film’s plot revolves around Chiranjeevi, a government employee from a lower middle-class family who fights against the system.

Will Chiranjeevi succeed in his mission? You will have to watch the film to find out!

7. Thalamai Seyalagam

Cast : Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Bharath

: Kishore, Sriya Reddy, Bharath Director : Vasanthabalan

: Vasanthabalan Where to watch: ZEE5

Thalamai Seyalagam is a Tamil language original series starring Kishore in the lead role. The show is a crime thriller masked as a political drama and highlights various themes such as caste-based oppression, discrimination, power hierarchy, etc.

Unlike some other movies and shows on this list, Thalamai Seyalagam is more on the serious side.

Despite the great writing in the show, the series eventually and, unfortunately, falls prey to predictability, making it disengaging after a while.

8. Hot Spot

Cast: Kalaiyarasan, Janani, Ammu Abhirami

Kalaiyarasan, Janani, Ammu Abhirami Director: Vignesh Karthick

Vignesh Karthick Where to watch: Aha Tamil

Hot Spot is a Tamil language anthology film from Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Vignesh Karthick. The film contains 4 stories that aim to address the various taboo subjects in society. Vignesh succeeds in delivering an exciting narrative by making his content both thought-provoking and entertaining.

Have you watched any of the films or series from the above list? If so, which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!