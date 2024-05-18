Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer action thriller to have massive audio launch event on THIS date

Kamal Haasan is once again set to don the role of Senapathy in the coming months as the movie Indian 2 gears up for its release. With director Shankar and Kamal reuniting after many years, the makers are planning for a grand audio launch event in the upcoming days.

During the IPL match live program on Star Sports, Haasan and Shankar confirmed the audio launch event on June 1. The event will surely become massive, with a star-studded cast expected to mesmerize everyone.

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 audio launch event to happen on June 1

The audio launch event will definitely excite everyone as Anirudh Ravichander is expected to make a stellar performance on the stage. Back in 2023, Anirudh had shaken the cores of everyone at the Jailer audio launch event with his live performance, and most likely, he would re-ignite the same kind of magic.

Moreover, the start of promotional events by Kamal Haasan and Shankar for the movie Indian 2 came after the film had been under production for 5 years. The highly-anticipated vigilante movie marks the return of Haasan’s iconic character, Senapathy, from the 1996 cult classic flick Indian. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More about Indian 2

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is an upcoming movie directed by ace Tamil director Shankar. The film features an ensemble cast of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The movie serves as the direct sequel to the late 90s movie Indian, featuring Haasan as a dual character, father and son. The first movie ended on a note when Senapathy, a former freedom fighter, escapes to Hong Kong after striking fear in the hearts of anyone who commits corruption.

With the rise of corruption again escalating, the people of India call him back, laying the foundation for the sequel movie. Moreover, the film is also set to have a third sequel called Indian 3. Previously, it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that the upcoming movie would end on a cliffhanger and showcase the trailer of Indian 3 in the credits.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Kamal Haasan opts for comfy camo outfit as he arrives in Mumbai for Indian 2 promotions