‘With a Robotic Arm’: Scarlett Johansson Agrees Sam Altman Would Make A Good Marvel Villain

Scarlett Johansson is now keeping a close eye on the potential dangers posed by AI, especially after ChatGPT allegedly utilized her voice without her consent. The voice named Sky on the OpenAI platform bears a striking resemblance to Johansson, sparking a significant amount of debate.

Recently during her interview, the HER actress compared Sam Altman - the CEO of the artificial intelligence company - to a marvel supervillain. Let's learn what the Fly Me To The Moon actress has to say, as she shares her views on the continually advancing technology.

Scarlett Johansson about AI and Sam Altman

Scarlett Johansson has played roles involving super-intelligent robots, worked alongside them, and even became one in a few movies. In real life, the Lost in Translation actress has been vocal about her thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI).

Following a recent issue where her voice was seemingly used for OpenAI’s Sky, the Lucy actress shared her views on the constantly evolving technology.

Talking to The New York Times, Scarlett Johansson stated that she had always avoided being part of conversations involving AI. However, being pulled into it made the whole experience extremely “disturbing,” she said.

Recalling her emotions, Johansson described feeling crazy and angry. The Avengers actress stated that having her voice used for Sky was against her core values.

Sam Altman had contacted her for permission to use her voice for Sky and Johansson mentioned that she had only told her husband about it.

Advertisement

Expressing her fear, Scarlett Johansson stated that deepfake technology is a dark wormhole, capable of destroying anyone's life, especially if an ex-partner is plotting revenge.

During her interview, when asked if Altman could make a good Marvel villain, the Don Jon actress stressed, “I guess he would – maybe with a robotic arm.”

Scarlett Johansson and Sam Altman’s battle

Scarlett Johansson made headlines earlier this year when she issued a public statement against Sam Altman. In her statement, she mentioned that OpenAI’s chief executive had contacted her in September last year, asking her to provide her voice for Sky as a tribute to her character in the movie Her.

However, even though she had declined the offer for personal reasons, the issue erupted as Scarlett Johansson felt her voice was being used for the AI technology.

While the lawyers of the actress had contacted OpenAI to have Johansson’s voice removed, the tech company stated that the voice being used for their AI is “an imitation of Scarlett Johansson” and belongs to a professional actress.

Advertisement

Apologizing to Johansson, Sam Altman later paused Sky.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson Criticizes Disney's Handling of Black Widow Legal Dispute; Says THIS