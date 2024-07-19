Scarlett Johansson Says Avengers Co-Stars Are Like Her 'Family'; Speaks On Their Private Chat Group

Scarlett Johansson recently spoke about her close bond with her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars, saying they are like a 'family.' Even though many actors were absent from the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame and some are no longer part of the projects, they have all stayed in touch. Johansson revealed that they have a private chat group where they text about several things. Read on further to know more details!

Scarlett Johansson reveals the private Avengers chat group

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Scarlett Johansson talked about her newly released rom-com movie, Fly Me to the Moon, in which she portrays the character of Kelly Jones. Johansson even spoke about her close bond with The Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo.

When asked if she has an Avengers text chain, the actress confirmed by saying, "Yes, that’s true." She said that "hopefully" nobody will ever read their texts, noting because "Everything goes on in there."

While she confirmed they have a private group, the Black Widow actress didn't reveal much about what they talk about in the text chain, except telling the outlet, "If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up."

Johansson further remarked, "The Avengers, we’re like a family," adding that they all have been through many "incredible experiences" over a decade, which was life-changing for all of them. The actress added, "If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great."

Scarlett Johansson's co-star Jeremy Renner says there's a 'brotherhood' among Avengers stars

Last month, in an interview with Mens Health, Scarlett Johansson's Marvel co-star Jeremy Renner admitted that The Avengers actors are just as close as they appear on social media. Renner said, "It’s a real thing—it’s not just for Instagram. We f***in hate that sh*t."

The actor noted they have a "family group chat." He further explained that they all went through a "culturally significant experience together," noting that over these 12 years, a lot has happened, saying there have been "divorces, marriages, and babies."

Renner said there's a "brotherhood" among them, and he "loves" each one of them, noting that he'd rather go to "jail" with his co-star Robert Downey Jr. than go do "something amazing by myself."

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson's latest film Fly Me to the Moon is now out in theaters.