'Won’t Be Able To Work At All': Gina Gershon Recalls Losing Her Agents To Work In 1996 'Lesbian' Theme Film Bound

Gina Gershon took a major risk early in her career by working with first-time directors, the Wachowskis. She recalled that her agents almost stopped her from taking the lead role in the 1996 film Bound because they thought it would ruin her career.

During the recent It Happened In Hollywood podcast Gina Gershon recalls, “It was a great script and I could tell they were incredible directors, but my agents were like, ‘We will not let you do this movie. You are ruining your career. We will not be able to let you represent. You will never work again,' All that stuff.

She added, “I just said, ‘Oh, well, I guess if you can’t represent me, I’ll go somewhere else.’ You know? No hard feelings.”

Her agency didn't want her taking on a queer role so soon after her performance in Showgirls (1995), fearing it was too risky. Gershon questioned their concerns, saying, "I kept saying, ‘Why can’t I do this film? it’s really well written. I believe in these directors,'"

They warned her against playing a lesbian, claiming it would harm her career. Gershon said, "They’re like, ‘You can’t play a lesbian … because you just won’t be able to work at all.’"

Gershon found this perspective narrow-minded and decided to prove them wrong, she said, "And I really hated that, I thought it was so small-minded and short-sighted. And if that was what we were up against, I was in. I was into making a point, because I thought it was absolutely ridiculous,”

Bound movie revolves around Gina Gershon's character who falls in love with a gangster's girlfriend

In Bound, Gershon plays Corky, who starts a love affair with Violet (Jennifer Tilly), the girlfriend of a gangster (Joe Pantoliano). Together, they plan to steal $2 million from the mob.

The film, written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, marked their directorial debut before they created The Matrix. Gershon praised the Wachowskis, calling them "incredibly gifted and secret geniuses."

Bound (1996) is considered a cult classic. It received critical acclaim for its direction, screenplay, and performances, particularly by Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly.

It gained a strong following over time and is highly regarded within the film community, especially for its representation of LGBTQ+ themes and its innovative storytelling.

Bound is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

