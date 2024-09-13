Lottie Moss, Kate Moss's younger half-sister, recently opened up about how she ended up in the hospital after taking on Ozempic. She warned anyone who might be thinking about using the drug to lose weight.

On September 12th, the 26-year-old model revealed on her Dream On podcast about her decision to take the diabetes medication that has gained popularity as a weight-loss tool.

Lottie added, "I won't lie to you guys. Without a doubt, I gave it a try. A few months ago, I didn't feel good about my weight." Lottie, who weighs 110 pounds, disclosed that she was taking a dosage meant for people who are 100 kilos (242 pounds) and over. "It's these small things that I wish I'd known before taking it."

Moss went on to add, "It was the worst decision I ever made, so if this is a warning to anyone, please, if you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it’s so not worth it. I would rather die at any day than take that again."

Lottie stated that after using the medication for around two weeks, she discovered that the dosage was incorrect and that she became so sick one day that she lost her color and was unable to write, forcing her friend to take her to the hospital.

Advertisement

The podcast host claimed she would hurl up, feel "so nauseous," and had "never felt so sick in her life" in addition to not having had a healthy weight decrease. Moss reported that upon arriving at the emergency hospital at 3:00 a.m. with her friend, her eyes were "almost concaving in."

After being moved to another area of the hospital, she visited with a nurse who informed her that she was taking the wrong dosage of Ozempic and that she was dehydrated to the point of having a seizure. On Lottie's social media, fans reacted by criticizing her for taking Ozempic without a prescription and termed her irresponsible for doing so.

ALSO READ: The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63 Following Organ Failure