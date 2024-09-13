The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63 Following Organ Failure

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Chad McQueen, actor Steve McQueen's son and popular for starring in The Karate Kid, has passed away due to organ failure at the age of 63. As per his lifelong friend Arthur Barens, McQueen took his last breath at his Palm Desert ranch.

In 2020, he survived a fall, following which he was never able to recuperate completely, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Chad McQueen is best known for the role of bully Dutch in The Karate Kid and its sequel. He was part of the first two Karate Kid movies and did not return for the remaining films of the franchise.

Aside from The Karate Kid, McQueen also starred in movies like Skateboard (1978), Martial Law (1991), New York Cop (1993), Death Ring (1992), Red Line (1995), and more.

Following the footsteps of The Great Escape star Steven McQueen, his late father, Chad started McQueen Racing in 2010. It's his company that specializes in high-performance vehicles and is currently led by his children Chase and Madison.

He was born on December 28, 1960, as Chadwick Steven McQueen in Los Angeles, and he grew up in Malibu. His mother, Neile Adams, was a Philippines-born actress married to Hollywood star Steve McQueen from 1956 to 1972 before separating.

Chase and Madison then paid tribute to their father via Instagram, honoring his love, commitment, and enthusiasm for the sport of racing, a promise that they will pursue.

McQueen's children Chase and Madison took to Instagram to express their grief in a statement:

“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication."

They added, "We will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well. As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Chad McQueen is survived by his mother, second wife Jeanie, along with their children Chase, Madison, and Steven (who starred in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off Legacies). Contributions are invited towards Boys Republic in his memory that aims to provide homes for underprivileged children.

