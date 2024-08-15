‘Would Lose My Mind’: JoJo Siwa Reflects On Being ‘Blackballed’ by Nickelodeon After Coming Out As Queer

Jojo Siwa’s name always stays in the headlines may that be for any reason. Now, she grabbed headlines once again as she is set to make an appearance in Demi Lovato's directorial, Child Stars documentary which will talk about the same topic as the title suggests. Along with Siwa, the documentary will also feature many former child stars including Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci, and many more.

Siwa came out of the closet in 2021 and since then she has been very open when it comes to expressing her queerness, especially in her concerts and music videos. As per The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about difficulties she came across after making the grand revelation.

According to the publication, the Karma vocalist stated that after coming out, Nickelodeon’s president gave her a call and asked “What are we going to tell kids?” to which she responded, “That I’m happy?” She did not mention the name of the president, but reportedly Brian Robbins served in this position during that time.

Jojo was allegedly asked by him to call the retailers that sold her merch and convey to them that she was not going “crazy.” She did what she was asked to do and called up retailers including Target, Walmart, and Clairs but her relationship with Nickelodeon had changed.

Advertisement

She alleged, "I basically got blackballed from the company.” As per the outlet, Siwa expressed that she now cares more about what will people think of her, and if that same incident happened today, she would handle it in a different manner.

The singer continued, "If the president of my music label called me now and was like, 'Yo, what the f**k?' like the president of my network did then, I would lose my mind." She added, "Honestly, I’d be like, 'Oh my God, I’m so sorry. Yes, I’ll go back in the closet. Or I’ll delete it. I’ll say it was a prank. I’ll get a boyfriend.' But back then, I was like, 'I’m in love, and I’m happy. Shut up.'"

The publication reached out to Nickelodeon for a comment, a representative stated that they were not aware of the incident Siwa was referencing.

Advertisement

The rep added that she was not “blackballed” by the company and they have shared their support and value with her throughout their partnership that was successful. This includes a Jojo-themed Pride collection at huge national retailers among many of their partnerships together. The statement concluded with, “We continue to cheer her on and wish her nothing but the best."

Child Stars Premiers on Hulu on September 17, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Honeymoon Phase Of My Career:’ Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Child Star In New Documentary; Other Actors Chime In

‘Honeymoon Phase Of My Career:’ Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Child Star In New Documentary; Other Actors Chime In