‘Honeymoon Phase Of My Career:’ Demi Lovato Opens Up About Being Child Star In New Documentary; Other Actors Chime In

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction and abuse.

Demi Lovato makes her directorial debut in a documentary titled Child Stars, which will talk about the same subject as the title. The actress-singer, along with other stars who shot to fame during their childhood—Drew Berrymore, and many others—will join Lovato in her venture.

The singer who has been a part of multiple Disney projects, decided to speak about their upcoming venture with The Hollywood Reporter. Lovato who wanted to establish herself like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, received her roles after years of being passed over for the characters for many years.

She told the outlet, “I was filled with gratitude, and there was this sense of wonder and excitement,” adding, “It was very much the honeymoon phase of my career, right before the train got moving in a way where I couldn’t pump the brakes.”

The vocalist’s career began with Barney & Friends, and years later she starred in the original Camp Rock film in 2008. In the same year, she released her first solo album, and until now, she has released seven more. In her Simply Complicated documentary, she revealed that she first tried cocaine when she was just 17 years old.

In 2018, she released one more song titled Sober, which talked about her relapse after being sober, and in the same year, she was taken to the hospital for seemingly overdosing. In 2021, she revealed that she had given up all drugs along with alcohol.

In recent years, multiple stars who started their careers as minors have decided to speak up against the alleged trauma they experienced on sets. ID’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV made the rounds online as it talked about producer, Dan Scheidner and the claims against him, which also included abuse.

It featured Drake Bell, Alexia Nikolas, and many more. The accused later sued the show’s network for defamation, referring to the show as a “hit job,” per Forbes.

While talking with the Hollywood Reporter, Lovato said that she needed to figure out why she entered this industry in the first place. Apart from her, the project will also feature Drew Barrymore, Jojo Siwa, Kenan Thompson, and many more.

The difference between this documentary and the ID’s venture is that this does not point a finger at any one person or company. The history of child stardom will be divulged “from Shirley Temple to Tiktok,” according to producer Michael D. Ratner, per the publication.

The documentary will stream on Hulu on September 17, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, or any kind of abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

