Yo Gotti's brother Anthony Mims shot and killed; here's what happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The tragic and unexpected death of Yo Gotti's older brother, Anthony 'Big Jook' Mims, has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. With new details coming out following the deadly shooting, reports from various outlets reveal a tragic story that took place over the holiday weekend. The internet’s response to Big Jook’s death has taken a dark turn with fans grieving for his loss and worrying about the incident’s potential link to recent conflicts.

Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony Mims, was shot dead while attending a funeral

TMZ reported that on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims died after being gunned down in Memphis near Winchester Road over the weekend. It happened after he attended the funeral of one of his associates. Several disturbing photos and videos depicting the scene's aftermath have surfaced online.

Although the details of what exactly happened are unclear, the death of the rapper's brother has pushed everyone into shock. People are speculating whether Anthony’s assassination is linked to the death of rapper Young Dolph in 2021. Yo Gotti too is yet to make a statement on the demise of his beloved brother.

Fans express their condolences on the sudden demise of Big Jook

In the wake of Big Jook's tragic death, fans took to social media to express their grief and share condolences with Yo Gotti and his family. However, soon it transformed into a social media debate as some users engaged in disrespectful comments and shared graphic images of the crime scene. Concerns about potential connections to past disputes, specifically the murder of rapper Young Dolph in 2021, added a layer of speculation and controversy. Fans expressed hope that Yo Gotti would not face further disrespect or provocation during this challenging time.

A trend of comments disrespecting the deceased also emerged, prompting some users to criticize the lack of empathy and sensitivity in online conversations. One user wrote, “Yo Gotti’s brother gets killed and all the replies are... We’ve lost all empathy in our society and outsiders want to act like they are involved with real shit that has nothing to do with them.” Another user expressed concern and commented on the disturbing leaked images of Jook’s body, stating, “Why in the h3ll would Yall DISRESPECT THE REMAINS! My Sincerest APOLOGIES to Yo Gotti Family.”

Another user wished that the deceased person and his family wouldn’t get any negative remarks anymore, hoping for their peace, “Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook reportedly killed in shootout while attending a funeral reception in Memphis. I just hope none of #YoGotti opps diss him by disrespecting his brother!” One of the X users tweeted, “We really need to re-evaluate these “southern hospitality” charges. I only hear of insane things like this in the south. What’s up with y’all?”

The apparent lack of empathy in online spaces reflects broader concerns about the desensitization to real-life tragedies and the potential consequences of such behavior. As the netizens mourn the loss of Anthony 'Big Jook' Mims, the circumstances surrounding his death have raised important questions regarding the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

