Who is Megan Thee Stallion's ex, Moneybagg Yo? Exploring his life, career, and turbulent secret relationship with the rapper

The world of celebrity relationships often enthralls fans, and the saga between Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo is no exception. Amidst swirling rumors and speculation, their confirmed romance took unexpected turns followed by a subsequent break-up between the two. Moneybagg Yo after their break up continues to excel in his professional life as his musical career continues to grow.

Moneybagg Yo on breaking up with Megan Thee Stallion

In the realm of hip-hop gossip, Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo's relationship became a focal point. Despite initial assumptions in 2019, the duo's secret romantic involvement was confirmed by Moneybagg Yo himself in a January 2020 interview with Ebro Darden. The revelation, however, came with a twist – the couple had already parted ways.

As retrieved via Nicki Swift , Moneybagg Yo candidly shared insights into the dynamics, citing, "Two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot. It didn't work. You know what I'm sayin? But I always wish her the best. I'm really proud of her. The Megan I know and the Megan y'all know are two different things. Still love. It ain't nothing like that, no bad blood. We just didn't see eye to eye.” Despite parting ways, he extended warm wishes to Megan, emphasizing the stark contrast between the public and private personas of the talented rapper.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion announces first single from her independent label after her lawsuit; Check release date, name, and more

Who is Moneybagg as his career continues to excel?

Hailing from South Memphis, Moneybagg Yo's journey into hip-hop was shaped by a deep-rooted love for the genre. Influenced by iconic artists like Boosie, Yo Gotti, Juvenile, and Future, he turned to rap as a means of escaping the challenges of his environment. His career kicked off in 2011 with the release of his debut single "F U Pay Me," marking the inception of a prolific musical trajectory.

Over the years, Moneybagg Yo's discography expanded with mixtapes such as Da Block 2 Da Booth (2012) and All Gas No Brakes (2016). The pinnacle of his success arrived with the release of his fourth studio album, A Gangsta's Pain, in 2021. Featuring collaborations with industry heavyweights, the album secured the top spot on the Billboard 200, solidifying Moneybagg Yo's status as a prominent figure in the hip-hop landscape.

His international acclaim was further underscored by a performance at London's Wireless Festival in 2022, marking a significant milestone in his career. Moneybagg Yo's professional endeavors continued to soar, with upcoming projects and expansions to his BreadGang clothing line.

While Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo's romantic chapter may be closed, the echoes of their brief relationship linger in the public consciousness. Beyond their past relationship, Moneybagg Yo's journey from Memphis to international stages exemplifies his talent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion promotes mental health awareness with powerful message