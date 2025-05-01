Hansal Mehta breaks stigma around Mounjaro, shares jaw-dropping transformation PICS after 10 kg weight loss: ‘There’s no shame in taking help…’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently took to social media to reveal his weight loss journey, and gave the credit to the medication Mounjaro for helping him lose 10 kilos. Alongside jaw-dropping transformation photos, Hansal opened up about breaking the stigma around using medical tools for health. He added that there’s no shame in taking control of your well-being when done responsibly and under guidance.

Hansal Mehta recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and opened up on his dramatic weight loss transformation. He dropped four photos highlighting his progress. Along with the pictures, the filmmaker wrote, "Under medical guidance, I began Mounjaro to address rising blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range and to manage my steadily increasing weight."

Hansal added that he combined it with disciplined lifestyle changes including high-protein meals, intermittent fasting, strength training, better sleep, and specific supplements. With the help of these, he managed to lose nearly 10 kilos in just a few months.

The filmmaker also highlighted the improvements in muscle mass, energy levels, and normalized blood sugar readings, proudly adding that even his old clothes no longer fit.

Mehta further used the post to address the stigma around using medications like Mounjaro and wrote, "There’s no shame in taking charge of your health with the tools available to you—especially when done responsibly and under supervision."

He further urged netizens to consult their healthcare provider if dealing with similar issues and added that he is grateful for the journey calling it just a 'beginning'. He shared that he is 'genuinely enjoying the ride' on this new journey.

Earlier, Hansal Mehta took to X and called for a fresh start in Hindi cinema. He urged to move away from formula films and star-driven projects. He also talked about the rising talents of the industry like Vedang Raina, Adarsh Gourav, and Zahan Kapoor. He also shared that it's a need of the time to invest in bold stories and genuine performances to reshape the industry's future.

