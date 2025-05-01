Retro Twitter Review: Is Suriya and Pooja Hegde's film a HIT or MISS? Read these 11 tweets to find out

Suriya and Pooja Hegde's highly anticipated film, Retro, released in theaters today, May 1. Moviegoers are flocking to cinemas for the first day, first show, and social media is buzzing with reviews. If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, check out these Twitter reactions before making your decision.

Viewers are calling Retro a nostalgic ride with powerful performances. Suriya impressed in the first half, especially during the intense interval block. The Kanima song received a great response in theaters, and, as expected from a Karthik Subbaraj film, the climax delivered a solid punch.

Advertisement

Fans appreciated Suriya’s portrayal of a reformed gangster and felt Pooja Hegde added charm to the 90s-style action-romance. Many highlighted Santhosh Narayanan’s score and a standout single-take sequence as major highlights.

The film’s making received praise overall, with performances from the lead cast standing out. The technical aspects, particularly the music, got a thumbs up. However, some felt the screenplay had a slight lag, and the dialogues could have been sharper. Nonetheless, viewers agreed the film excelled whenever action scenes took center stage.

"What a Comeback !!!! Suriya's career biggest comeback movie in the industry, After back to back flops like Kanguva," wrote a social media user on X.

"Retro Review Suriya’s is a nostalgic gem! #Suriya dazzles as a reformed gangster, and Pooja Hegde sparkles in this 90s-style action-romance," read another review on X.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Retro is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Jyotika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment. The film stars Suriya in the lead role, with Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The star cast also includes Jayaram, Joju George, Nassar, and several others in prominent roles.

Advertisement

The movie boasts striking visuals captured by cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna and sharp editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. The background score and songs are composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Retro Movie LIVE UPDATES and Reviews: Suriya starrer is set for a solid start at box office