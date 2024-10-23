‘You Are Healing The Wounds For Me’: This Is Us Star Chrissy Metz Recalls How Playing The Character Of Kate Helped Her Fight Childhood Trauma

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to abuse.

Chrissy Metz, popularly known to play the role of Kate in This Is Us, opened up about how playing the lead role in the show helped her fight the traumas of emotional, physical, and mental abuses faced in childhood.

During her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lina show, Metz recalled that she would not feel worthy during the growing-up days. The actress went on to reveal that it was her stepfather who would abuse her in childhood, leaving a scar for a long time.

Meanwhile, adding to the conversation, Metz revealed to the podcast host about her experience on the sets of the Prime Video series. The actress shared, "What's interesting is all the things I never heard, I get to hear from people.”

She went on to add, "So everyone's like, 'Oh, I'm sorry if I'm bothering you.' I'm like, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. You're healing the wounds for me. You're putting little Band-Aids on these wounds for me.'"

Further in the interview, the Stay Awake actress revealed that her portraying the role wasn’t the only element that helped her get through the traumas, but the writing of the character made a huge impact as well.

While the actress came to terms with her stepfather’s abuse through therapy, Metz claimed that it still affects her to some point to date. She often wonders, "Why does my weight equate to my worth?"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: This is Us Star Chrissy Metz Opens Up About Her Expirince On Masked Singer; See Here

The actress stated that she would often question things coming her way. She went on to say, "I mean, it's still something that I deal with, and even in any kind of relationship and any kind of job that I want, I'm like, 'Am I worthy of this?' It's so much about, 'Am I worthy of attention, affection, and love?'"

The actress shared that after playing the role of Kate in the show, she was unaware of the popularity that would come along with it. She recalled a woman coming up to her and saying, "I can't tell you how much I relate to your character... Just because I'm not overweight, just because I don't have extra weight on my body, doesn't mean that I don't relate to the behaviors, or the unworthiness, or whatever the behavior is around food."

Metz starred alongside Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Heartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. This Is Us went on for six seasons and won four Primetime Emmy Awards. The episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Metz’s Weight Loss Journey: A Story of Resilience