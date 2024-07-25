‘You Couldn’t Make This More Awkward’: Kendall Jenner Tells Mom Kris to Ease Up on Baby Pressure

While the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have already started families, Kendall Jenner is still without children. Kris Jenner, her mother, has expressed frustration over this. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris revealed her desire for Kendall to have a baby.

Kris Jenner is eager for another grandchild, despite having 14 already. Rocky Thirteen Barker, the youngest, was born in November of last year. Kris' comments indicate that she is not ready to stop expanding the family just yet.

Kendall Jenner responds to mom’s pressure on having a baby

Kendall, the only sibling without children, has expressed her frustration with Kris' comments. During the episode, Kris expressed her desire for Kendall to have a baby, saying, “Kourtney had her baby boy Rocky so we're so blessed and so happy that he's here, finally. And I still have a child, aka Kendall, that hasn’t had a baby yet. So you never know.”

Kendall responded with frustration, saying, “Mom! Oh my God, you couldn’t make this more awkward. She has to chill.” The supermodel went on to explain her perspective on family planning and said, “Right now and always, I'm actively trying to surrender to the universe and let go a little bit more. I believe in manifestation. I’m doing that every single day. Just living life.”

Kendall's previous pressure from Kris

Kris has pushed Kendall towards motherhood earlier as well. Kris suggested Kendall consider having a baby in 2022, which resulted in an awkward moment in which Kendall nearly choked on her drink. Jenner reacted to her mother's push by saying, “You keep telling me you’re not getting any younger, but guess what, mom? It’s my life, okay. I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

Advertisement

In response to Kris' concerns about her age, Kendall stated that she was not yet prepared. Kris even asked her doctor about egg freezing as an option. According to Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, if Kendall has a partner and they are not married, she should consider egg freezing.

Kendall continues to prioritize her own growth and enjoyment of life. She claims she still has a lot to figure out before welcoming a child into her life. She is still enjoying her life on her own, and she is content with that for now. She is still focused on living in the present and letting the future unfold naturally.

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart Expresses Regret Over Participating In Netflix Roast; Says, 'It’s A Learning Lesson'