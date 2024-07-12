'It Makes Me Very Sad': Kris Jenner Says Her Tumor Is 'Growing' Ahead Of Hysterectomy Surgery

Kris Jenner shared another major health update in the latest episode of her reality show, The Kardashians. Jenner previously revealed that she would have to undergo surgery, as she told her family that after doctors did a scan, they found a cyst and a little tumor on her ovary.

Jenner has now mentioned that she will undergo a hysterectomy surgery as doctors advised that this would be the 'best thing' for her after they told her she had a 'growing' tumor. Read on further to know more details!



Kris Jenner shares her health update ahead of hysterectomy surgery

Kris Jenner shared another heartbreaking update on her health journey in the July 10 episode of The Kardashians. After revealing her tumor diagnosis news, Jenner revealed that doctors have advised her that rather than only removing her ovaries, she should undergo a hysterectomy.

In the episode, the reality star is seen talking with the doctor. She says she has made "peace" with the fact that the procedure is happening, but she is still a "little nervous."

According to PEOPLE magazine, she further mentioned that doctor Dr. Vaisman told her, "You look great, except for this, and it’s growing, so let’s just get rid of it." In the episode, her daughter, Kim Kardashian, said that her mother is "pretty sad" about losing her ovaries.

The Skims founder continued by mentioning that they should turn this into a "positive moment" and bring something to cheer her up. The clip then showed her and Khloe Kardashian visiting their mother's house with balloons and a cake that reads, "It’s not ovary yet."

Kris Jenner gets emotional over her surgery

After her daughters arrived with cake to cheer her up, Kris Jenner said in the confessional that she "loved being pregnant," noting that she mourns "not ever being able to be pregnant again."

In the July 11 episode, Kris shared the news of her health update with her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick. She told them that it was supposed to be a procedure to remove just her ovaries, but she received a phone call, and the doctor told her she would need to have a "full hysterectomy" instead.

In the episode, she was later seen becoming teary-eyed again as she spoke to the camera, expressing her deep emotions. She reflected on how, when people are young, they often talk about starting a family, noting, "So here we are now talking about it again, and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”

Meanwhile, The Kardashians' new episodes drop every Thursday on Hulu.

