Kevin Hart Expresses Regret Over Participating In Netflix Roast; Says, 'It’s A Learning Lesson'

Following one of the recent roasts, on Netflix that also featured Kevin Hart, the highly acclaimed NFL player Tom Brady has come forward to express his distress. Meanwhile, the Central Intelligence actor also has regrets, which he expressed in his recent interview.

The Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady, was appreciated by many.

Kevin Hart regrets Tom Brady's roast

Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady, which took place in May this year, made the well-known quarterback regret taking part in it. As he had recently come forward publicly, Kevin Hart, who had hosted the program, has expressed his feelings as well.

Talking to Bleacher Report, Hart mentioned that Tom Brady regretting his decision to be a part of the roast might actually mean that the show could have gone in a different direction and had already cleared some points that were not supposed to be touched.

His statement comes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB stated that he was OK when the jokes were targeted at him but felt bad about how they had affected his children.

Hart further stated that he could see where Tom Brady’s words were coming from and that he wanted to simply protect his family.

Advertisement

The actor added, “I think when he says that, he just knows that he could have policed it a little better.” He said that the NFL icon just didn't know in which direction the roast would go.

“It’s a learning lesson,” Hart mentioned in his statement, adding that in the future, if celebrities don't want something specific to be touched, the roast would just go around it, with a simple conversion before the show.

Kevin Hart defends his roastmaster

While Kevin Hart sympathized with Tom Brady, he also spoke about how some comics got opportunities to present themselves.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor came forward, saying that the people who participated in the roast were not someone without witty jokes, adding to his statement that the roast is all about that.

He also mentioned that whatever the roast did for comedy, it was needed.

Kevin Hart has signed a deal with Netflix through which he even was seen in two of the streamer’s movies, Lift and Fatherhood.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Didn't Have a Computer': Kevin Hart Talks About Buying THIS After Roommate Jason Segel Recommended It