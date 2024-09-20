Elon Musk has come under fire from Marlon Wayans for the way he treated his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. In a recent podcast episode, Wayans discussed his child Kai's transgender coming out on Shannon Sharpe's show Club Shay Shay.

Wayans reflected on his acceptance process and stated that he finds it difficult to accept Musk's remarks that contradict the gender identity of his own transgender daughter, 22-year-old Vivian Wilson.

The actor blasted Musk for his breaking his connection with his transgender daughter. Wayans quipped, "I'm going to drive my Tesla over a cliff." "What he's saying about his trans child bothers me. That's not how you treat babies. You don't disown your own children. "Love your child," he told Musk as he concluded.

The Scary Movie star went on to say that he found the transition to be "hard" since he felt like the last to know because Kai's mother, Angela Zackery, noticed "signs" that he had missed. In November 2023, Marlon, who is also the father of a 22-year-old son named Shawn, revealed the transition of his eldest child on The Breakfast Club.

The remarks from Wayans follow Musk's controversy earlier this yea, in which he claimed that his transgender daughter was killed by the woke mind virus and misrepresented her gender on multiple occasions. In an interview with right-wing broadcaster Jordan Peterson, Musk made the controversial claim.

Wilson, the eldest of Musk's twelve children, legally changed her name in July at the age of 18. According to the court documents, she decided not to "wish to be related to her biological father in any way, shape, or form according to court filings.

Wayans' remarks against Musk also coincide with Wilson's criticism of her father's talk on transgender issues. "I think he was under the impression that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go, unchallenged," she stated in a July interview with NBC.



Moreover, she said that Musk had bullied her for being queer and exhibiting feminine characteristics, including telling her to quiet down when she was younger, and that he had been virtually absent from her life even though they shared custody.

