‘Did Anyone Get That?’ Luke Bryan Makes Jokes As He Falls On Stage After Tripping On Cellphone

Popular country singer Luke Bryan had a fall during a recent show. The singer was hyping up the crowd during his set at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, April 20, when he took a hard tumble onstage.

In a video shared by TMZ, Bryan quickly got up with a smile on his face. He seemed to be okay. The fall was probably caused by a fan's phone that ended up on stage.

"Hold up! Did anybody get that?" the country music star asked the crowd while on his knees, still holding the cell phone that presumably caused the fall. He tossed the phone to an unknown fan, who presumably apologized to him. "It's okay," he told the person before jokingly adding, "My lawyer will be calling."

"I gotta see it," Bryan said from on his knees, grabbing another fan's cellphone that was offered to him from the crowd.

"Oh, you're Snapchatting; you can't Snapchat this s---," he continued, taking the phone and presenting the clip to the crowd. Bryan decided to replay the footage of his fall for the audience to see. He even provided narration of the moment when he looked like a cartoon character slipping on a banana peel.

This is not the first time Luke Combs has had a fall. In 2014, TMZ obtained video footage of Luke performing at a concert in North Carolina when he stepped too far forward and literally fell face-first off the stage. People rushed to help him, and he received a few stitches, but he ultimately made a full recovery.

More recently, in 2022, Bryan showed off some impressive dance moves during a performance, but unfortunately, his ankle gave out and he ended up flat on his back.

More details about Luke Bryan's Canada tour

Country music star Luke Bryan is currently in Canada as part of his Mind of a Country Boy tour. The first leg of the tour concludes on Wednesday, April 24th, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The day after a recent fall, Bryan took to Instagram to share a reel of highlights from the first leg of the tour. He captioned the post with the hashtag "#MindOfACountryBoyTour.

Bryan began his tour in April of 2024. After kicking off in Canada at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome, the tour will cover much of North America through September 2024. The tickets are available to purchase online.

More about Luke Bryan and his career as a musician

Luke Bryan is a successful country music singer and songwriter. He was born in Leesburg, Georgia. He started his career by writing songs for famous country singers like Travis Tritt and Billy Currington. In 2011, his song Country Girl (Shake It For Me) became very popular and broke records. Since then, he has had many more hit songs and albums. He has sold millions of albums and has won many awards. He has toured all over the world and played in front of millions of people. Since 2018, he has also been a judge on the TV show American Idol.

